Home

Entertainment

Adipurush Beats Pathaan in India And Worldwide With Thunderous Box Office Collection Reports – Check Latest Update

Adipurush Beats Pathaan in India And Worldwide With Thunderous Box Office Collection Reports – Check Latest Update

Adipurush is now the biggest Bollywood opener in India and worldwide with a massive collection report. Check out the latest Box Office collection update on the Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer.

Adipurush Beats Pathaan in India And Worldwide With Thunderous Box Office Collection Reports - Check Latest Update

Adipurush Beats Pathaan at Box Office: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s Adipurush seems to be unfazed by all the negative reviews and poor word-of-mouth. Call it the curiosity among the viewers to figure out what’s so bad in it or all the craze that refuses to die down but the Om Raut directorial is doing fabulous business at the Box Office. So much so that it has already become the biggest Bollywood opener of all time, beating the records set by Pathaan earlier this year.

Highlights Adipurush beats Pathaan at both domestic and worldwide Box Office

Adipurush emerges as the biggest Bollywood opener

Adipurush is the fifth biggest opener for an Indian film

The Shah Rukh Khan starrer earned a whopping Rs 105 crore gross worldwide on its opening day and Adipurush ended up being way ahead of the YRF biggie. The Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer has recorded a giant opening day at the worldwide Box Office with Rs 136 crore gross, as reported by the trade website sacnilk. The film is the top Bollywood opener worldwide and the fifth-highest Indian opener.

You may like to read

Check the List of the Top 5 Indian Openers at the Worldwide Box Office (Gross Collection):

RRR: Rs 223 crore Baahubali 2: Rs 217 crore KGF 2: Rs 164 crore Saaho: Rs 130 crore Adipurush: Rs 126 crore

Upon its release in January this year, Pathaan collected Rs 68 crore nett from the domestic market in all versions on its first day. Adipurush is the only film with over Rs 100 crore gross at the domestic Box Office in all versions. It grossed Rs 102.50 in India alone out of which the Telugu version performed the highest, minting around Rs 56.50 crore gross. The Hindi version of the film collected Rs 44 crore gross collection while the nett remained around Rs 37 crore on the opening day.

The film, which also features Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nagge in other important roles ends up being the ninth biggest film in terms of Hindi nett collection after beating Salman Khan’s Sultan. If reports are anything to go by, the second day is going to be huge too and so does the overall first weekend. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Adipurush! You can watch our full review of the movie here:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.