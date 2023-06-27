Home

Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 11: Prabhas’ Film Earns Lowest Since Release, Only Rs 1 Crore in a Day – Check Detailed Report

Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 11 detailed report and day-wise business breakup: Om Raut's directorial is now making a slow exit from the ticket window.

Adipurush collects lowest numbers since its release on day 11 at the box office (Photo: Movie Poster)

Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 11: Prabhas’ film Adipurush, based on the Hindu epic Ramayan, is now making a slow exit from the box office in the absence of the audience. The film has been under fire for reasons more than one and now, all that negative word-of-mouth has finally led to its downfall at the ticket window. The 11th-day numbers of Adipurush establish how there’s no going back from the level of new low the film has achieved at the box office now. The Om Raut directorial ended its 11th-day total at a mere Rs 1.75 crore nett with all its version combined in India (early estimates).

Adipurush might have opened to tremendous numbers with a first-day total of Rs 86.75 crore nett but the collection only dropped further. The film earned Rs 259.9 crore nett in its first week after which the second weekend could only add Rs 15.85 crore to the total. As per a report in the trade website sacnilk, the second Monday has now shown an unfathomable drop with a mere Rs 1.75 crore (early estimates) in a day, which is the lowest earning for the film in a day so far.

Check The Day-Wise Box Office Collection Breakup of Adipurush After 11 Days:

Friday: Rs 86.75 crore

Saturday: Rs 65.25 crore

Sunday: Rs 69.1 crore

Monday: Rs 16 crore

Tuesday: Rs 10.7 crore

Wednesday: Rs 7.25 crore

Thursday: Rs 4.85 crore

Week 1: Rs 259.9 crore

Friday: Rs 3.4 crore

Saturday: Rs 5.25 crore

Sunday: Rs 7.2 crore

Monday: Rs 1.75 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 277.50 crore

Adipursh has though crossed the benchmark of Rs 250 crore at the domestic Box Office, the expectations from the film before its release were Rs 500 crore and beyond in its lifetime run. The film has failed to attract the audience purely due to its poor content. Even the revised dialogues and the ticket price being slashed didn’t help move the numbers. And this is probably the biggest example of what happens when you kill the entire curiosity and grandeur of a film simply because you serve crass content to the audience. What do you think of the film’s performance? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Adipurush!

