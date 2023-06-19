Home

Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 3: All The Backlash And Film Still Crosses Rs 200 Crore Nett! Check Opening Weekend Report

Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 3: Prabhas' film makes a double century at the ticket window in the opening weekend. Check the three-day breakup of the domestic nett collection.

Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 3 detailed report (Photo: YouTube Still)

Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 3: Om Raut’s Adipurush might be at the receiving end of many viewers for its factual errors and dialogues, but it hasn’t stopped the film from performing decently at the Box Office. While the numbers definitely show a drop from the opening day, the first-weekend collection paints a good picture at the ticket window. The Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer goes past Rs 200 crore nett in its opening weekend.

The film experiences around a 25 per cent drop from its opening day collection. The collections from the Telugu states have been worst impacted. The first-day numbers from the Telugu version were Rs 48 crore nett which came down to Rs 26 crore on the second day. The Hindi version remained the same with around Rs 37 crore nett on all three days. Adipurush stands at around Rs 216 crore nett after three days at the Box Office, reported the trade website sacnilk.

Check Day-Wise Box Office Collection Breakup of Adipurush After Opening Weekend:

Friday: Rs 86.75 crore Saturday: Rs 65.25 crore Sunday: Rs 64 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 216 crore

The real test for the film will now begin from today. Adipurush has managed to stand tall despite all the negativity and trolling due to its content. However, Monday will determine if it can have its dream run or not. With all the hype around it earlier, it was expected to end its run anywhere over Rs 500 crore nett in India. It will now be interesting to see how the film performs during the weekdays to carve its path at the Box Office from here. What are your expectations with the film at the ticket window?

Apart from Prabhas and Kriti, the film also features Sunny Singh, Saif Ali Khan, Vatsal Seth, and Devdatta Nagge. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Adipurush!

