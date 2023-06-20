Home

Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 4: Monday Shows Audience’s Rejection, Huge Drop in Hindi – Check Detailed Report

Adipurush box office collection day 4 detailed report: A dull first Monday for the Prabhas starrer, especially in the Hindi belt where it drops in numbers beyond expectations.

Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 4: The first Monday for Adipurush didn’t turn out to be as expected at the Box Office. The film suffered a major hit at the ticket window on the first weekday and the numbers proved how all the negativity and the poor word-of-mouth have affected the performance. The biggest drop came from the Hindi version where the Om Raut directorial could only fetch between Rs 8-10 crore nett on Monday.

Adipurush collection drops on first Monday

Adipurush nears Rs 250 crore nett at Box Office in India with all versions

Adipurush managed to collect in the two-digit on Monday, taking the overall four-day collection to nearly Rs 250 crore nett at the Box Office. But, considering the drop in numbers, it won’t be able to sustain much and fall at par with expectations further. The first Monday nett total for the film, as reported by the trade website sacnilk, is around Rs 20 crore (early estimate).

Check The Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Adipurush After 4 Days:

Friday: Rs 86.75 crore Saturday: R 65.25 crore Sunday: Rs 69.1 crore Monday: Rs 20 crore (early estimate)

Total: Rs 241.10 crore

The opening day numbers for Adipurush were tremendous following a fantastic advance booking. However, as the poor word-of-mouth grows, Saturday, instead of showing a good jump which is the case usually if the film impresses the audience, showed a good drop of 24.78 per cent. The Telugu version registered the biggest drop where the collections straight away turned half from Rs 48 crore nett on the opening day to Rs 26 crore nett on the second day.

Adipurush has been criticised widely for making a mockery of the Ramayan, one of the most sacred Hindu texts. The film features ridiculous slang as dialogues and sub-par visual effects work. After defending the film’s writing by saying they had ‘oversimplified’ it for the new generation, the filmmakers took a decision to replace the offensive dialogues in the film. But, will that move positively impact the collection in any way? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Adipurush!

