Adipurush Controversy: Why Are People Objecting to New Poster And What’s The Police Complaint All About?

Adipurush Controversy: All about the row over the new Adipurush poster and the complaint filed against its makers.

Adipurush Controversy: Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush‘s new poster was released on Ram Navami 2023. There was a lot of buzz around the new poster and audiences had high hopes that the makers would rectify the errors pointed out in the previous posters and trailer. After the promos of the Om Raut directorial went viral, netizens complained over the depiction of Lord Ram, Goddess Sita and the demon king Raavan. Prabhas and Kriti portray Raghav and Janki respectively. While Saif Ali Khan essays the role of Lankesh in the movie. Raghav, Janaki and Lankesh are the on-screen inspired characters of Ram, Sita and Raavan. From the costumes worn by the actors to the VFX, everything was massively criticised by movie buffs. It was later reported that the release was delayed for six months to improve the visual experience.

COMPLAINT FILED AGAINST ADIPURUSH MAKERS FOR HURTING SENTIMENTS

Now, a fresh complaint has been filed against the makers and actors of Adipurush for hurtung religious sentiments. The complaint has been lodged at Sakinaka police station by Sanjay Dinanath Tiwari through Mumbai High Court Advocates – Ashish Rai and Pankaj Mishra. The complainant calling himself a preacher of Sanatan Dharma filed the case against the producer, artists and the director. The complaint states that the religious sentiments of the Hindu religion society have been hurt by the filmmaker Om Raut by inappropriately displaying the character of the Hindi religious text Ramcharitmanas in the new poster of the film, as reported by India Today. This complaint has been lodged with the demand for registration of FIR under Section 295 (A), 298, 500, 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

ADIPURUSH CRITICISED FOR NOT COMPLYING BY RAMCHARITMANAS

The complaint claims Adipurush has been made on the biography of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram from the Hindu religion holy book Ramcharitmanas. Ramcharitmanas, is an epic poem in the Awadhi language, based on the Ramayana, and composed by the 16th-century Indian bhakti poet Tulsidas. This work is also called, in popular parlance, Tulsi Ramayana, Tulsikrit Ramayana, Tulsidas Ramayana or simply Manas. The complainant alleged that the poster shows Maryadapurushottam Lord Shri Ram in a costume contrary to the natural spirit and nature of Ramcharitmanas mentioned in ancient scriptures. He also pointed out that that in the film Adipurush, all the characters of Ramayana have been displayed without wearing Janeu. Janeu is a sacred thread or cord received as a rite of passage by someone studying under a Guru.

ADIPURUSH TEAM REACTION AFTER BACKLASH ON PROMOS

After the backlash to the previous posters and promos from Adipurush, the team reacted on social media. Om, Kriti, Prabhas, Sunny Kaushal and others associated with the epic-saga wrote in a statement “Aidpurush is not a film, but a representation of our devotion to Prabhu Shri Ram and commitment towards our sanskriti and history. In order to give a complete visual experience to the viewers, we need to give more time to the teams working on the film (sic).” It further mentioned “We are committed to making a film that India will be proud of. Your support, love and blessings is what keeps us going (sic).”

Om Raut, the director of Adipurush has previously won the 68th National Film Award in Best Director category for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

