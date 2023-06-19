Home

Adipurush Director Om Raut Comments on Ranbir-Alia’s Ramayan by Nitesh Tiwari

Amid all the backlash to his film, Adipurush director Om Raut speaks about the other film on Ramayan being made by Nitesh Tiwari reportedly starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Adipurush Director Om Raut Comments on Ranbir-Alia's Ramayan by Nitesh Tiwari (Photo: IANS)

Mumbai: Amid the backlash for his film Adipurush, director Om Raut says more films should be made on the Hindu epic Ramayana. The director was speaking in an interview when he talked about the other Ramayan-based movies that are being made by different people in the industry. He mentioned director Nitesh Tiwari who is believed to have cast Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in his three-part Ramayan.

Om, whose latest film has not been able to impress a section of the audience due to factual errors and dialogues, says he respects Nitesh Tiwari and his filmmaking style. In an interview with India Today, the Adipurush director said he has heard about Tiwari’s Ramayan and he can’t wait to watch it. He said, “Nitesh is a great director and a good friend of mine. I have seen his work. I have seen Dangal. It’s one of the finest films that our nation has made. Everything about the film – Aamir (Khan) sir, the actors, Nitesh sir’s writings, and his direction – I think that’s phenomenal. I am looking forward to the film like every Ram bhakt.”

Raut added that Ramayan is a proud part of our history and the industry should wholly embrace it by making as many films as possible. The director said he would always support those who are trying to make Ramayan in any form possible. “As many films we make on Ramayana, Prabhu Shri Ram, and everything on Rama, I think we will all root for that film or any other film that anybody is making. It’s very important for us, it’s the greatest history of our country, it’s very important. We have to tell it as many times as we can, and as many people as possible should see the film,” he said.

Meanwhile, Adipurush, starring Prabhas as Lord Ram and Kriti Sanon as Sita, has minted around Rs 40 crore nett from its Hindi version on Sunday, taking the three-day total to around Rs 115 crore nett in Hindi. Globally, the makers on Sunday revealed that the film has collected Rs 240 crore gross in two days. Adipurush is doing well at the Box Office despite all the negativity and criticism around it. The film has seen a drop in its collection due to poor word-of-mouth but the numbers remain stable.

