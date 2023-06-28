Home

Adipurush Fame Lavi Pajni Who Plays Kumbhkaran Lashes Out at Makers, Says, ‘As a Hindu I am Offended’

Adipurush fame Lavi Pajni who played Kumbhkaran in the Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer lashed out at the makers.

Adipurush Fame Lavi Pajni Who Plays Kumbhkaran Slams Makers: Adipurush is one of the most-awaited big budget films of Hindi cinema that has failed to resonate with audiences. In-spite of its VFX, animation and grand star cast, movie goers have been disappointed by the Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer. The Om Raut directorial is based on sage Valmiki’s Ramayan. However, film critics and cinephiles have stated that even after all the grandeur, the movie could not live up to the standards of Ramanand Sagar’s epic television series. After receiving backlash from television celebrities left, write and centre, Lavi Pajni, who essays the role of Kumbhkaran in Adipurush has also criticised the makers.

ADIPURUSH MAKERS TROLLED BY KUMBHKARAN AKA LAVI PAJNI

In an interaction with Aaj Tak, Lavi said, “As long as dialogues are concerned, like everyone, I am also offended with them as I am a Hindu too.” He further added, “Director jo bhi aapko direct karta hai vo aapka karna hota hai, aap under contract hote ho. Uss time pe jo movie banti hai vo parts mein banti hai aur kisi ko nahi pata hota ki on-screen kya jaane vala hai, baad mein iska screenplay kya hoga (we are supposed to do whatever the director says, we are under contract. A movie is made in parts and nobody knows what the final screenplay would be).”

During a hearing on a plea about certain controversial dialogues, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court quizzed, “What is it that the censor board keeps doing? What do you want to teach the future generations?” The curt even called out the producer, director and other concerned parties for their absence during the hearing.

Adipurush also stars Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, Saif Ali Khan, Sonal Chauhan and Vatsal Seth in crucial roles.

