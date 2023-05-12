Home

Adipurush Fees: Prabhas is Charging Rs 150 Crores; Here’s How Much Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan Are Earning?

Adipurush has been creating a lot of buzz on social media ever since it was announced. The movie is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana and stars Prabhas in the lead role of Lord Rama. Kriti Sanon will be seen as Sita, Saif Ali Khan is playing the role of the villainous character – Lankesh, and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. Adipurush is a highly anticipated movie and reports suggest that it is being made at a massive budget of over Rs 700 crore. As for Prabhas’ remuneration, A Spotboye report suggests that he is being paid a hefty amount of around Rs 150 crore for the movie. This has led to a lot of discussion and speculation among fans and industry insiders.

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan is being paid a whopping amount of Rs 12 crore for his role, which makes him one of the highest-paid antagonists in Bollywood. Kriti Sanon, who will be portraying the role of distressed Janaki in Adipurush, will be taking home Rs 3 crore and Sunny Singh has charged close to Rs 1.5 crore.

Adipurush is being directed by Om Raut, who has previously helmed the blockbuster movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Given the director’s track record and the star-studded cast, Adipurush is expected to be a grand visual spectacle and a cinematic treat for fans of Indian mythology.

South superstar Prabhas is one of the most sought-after stars at the moment. The actor’s career turned a new leaf after the successes of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion.

It is not uncommon for lead actors and top Bollywood stars to demand high fees for their roles in movies. In fact, the remuneration of actors often constitutes a significant portion of the movie’s overall budget. However, it is important to note that the success of a movie depends on various factors, such as the story, direction, screenplay, and performances, and not just on the star power of the actors.

