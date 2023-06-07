Home

Who is Devdutta Nage – The Actor Who Plays Lord Hanuman in ‘Adipurush’

Here's all about Devdutta Nage, the Marathi actor who is playing the role of Lord Hanuman in Om Raut's 'Adipurush'.

Who is Devdutta Nage: Adipurush is going to be a grand spectacle as the final trailer has created enough goosebumps and buzz among fans. Movie buffs are excited to witness the biggest ancient epic being executed on-screen with VFX. The film is based on sage Tulsidas’s Ramcharitmanas and saint Valmiki’s Ramayana. The story of Ramayana is a sacred tale which resonated with every Indian as it honours our historical heritage. Lord Ram, Goddess Sita and Lord Hanuman are worshipped by millions of people across the globe because of their religious and spiritual beliefs. Lord Hanuman is one of the most revered characters who is considered the only living God on Earth during Kaliyuga. Marathi actor Devdatta Gajanan Nage has essayed Lord Hanuman’s role in Adipurush. A glimpse at his early life, family, educational qualifications, movie career and other related facts.

DEVDUTTA NAGE FAMILY AND PERSONAL LIFE

Devdutta is from Alibag of Raigad district, Maharashtra, India and lives in Mumbai. He is married to Kanchan Nage and the couple have a son named Nihar. The Adipurush actor was born on February 5, 1981.

DEVDUTTA NAGE EDUCATIONAL QULIFICATION

Devdutta has done B.Sc. in Chemistry and Bachelor of Laws (LLB), as reported by Stars Unfolded portal.

DEVDUTTA NAGE TELEVISON CAREER

Devdutta is popularly known for playing the role of Lord Shiva and Lord Khandoba in the TV serial Jai Malhar. He made his television debut with Veer Shivaji, where he portrayed the character of Tanaji Malasure.

DEVDUTTA NAGE BOLLYWOOD CAREER

Devdutta made his Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn-Emraan Hashmi starrer Once Upon a Time in Mumbai. He later acted in Satyamev Jayate and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Adipurush is directed by Om Raut and also stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. The film is set to release on June 16, 2023.

