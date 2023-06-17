Home

Adipurush: Kangana Ranaut Joins The Critics Army, Takes a Sly Jibe on Prabhas-Kriti Sanon’s Ramayan

Adipurush: Adipurush opened up to a massive response as theatres were flooded with audiences who went to see the story of Ramayan (ancient Indian text by sage Valmiki) on the silver-screen. The teaser of the film initially got a lukewarm response from cinephiles for its poor quality VFX. While some hardliners called out for its boycott due to misrepresentation of Ramayan characters. However, the final trailer and heart-soothing Bhajans like Ram Siya Ram and Jai Shri Ram created goosebumps. But, on its opening day the film received lukewarm reviews from movie critics and mixed reactions from audiences. While Prabhas fans are elated to see their favourite star as Lord Ram, a section of movie buffs believe that Om Raut’s film does not do justice to the epic saga.

KANGANA RANAUT TAKES A DIG AT ADIPURUSH

There has been a lot of criticism over cringeworthy dialogues in Adipurush which goes against the sanctity of Ramayan, which is the most sacred text in Hinduism. Many social media users opined that the new adaptation could not even match up Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan starring Arun Govil as Lord Ram, Dipika Chikhlia as Sita, Sunil Lahiri as Laxman, Dara Singh as Lord Hanuman and Arvind Trivedi as Raavan. Kangana Ranaut, known for her unfiltered and unabashed statements has joined the critics in bashing Adipurush. The actress never shies away in calling a spade a spade and is always vocal on socio-political issues. The Tiku Weds Sheru producer took to her Instagram stories and shared pictures featuring Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, and Lord Hanuman from Ramayan. She added the song Ram Ka Naam Badnaam Naa Karo from Dev Anand’s Hare Rama Hare Krishna in the background. The meaning of the song is ‘do not malign the name of Lord Ram.’

Adipurush released in theatres on June 16, 2023, and stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan in crucial roles.

