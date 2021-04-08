Mumbai: Actor Sunny Singh is the new-age Laxman in Om Raut’s movie Adipurush. The film features Prabhas in the role or Ram and Kriti Sanon as Sita. After making the grand announcement last month, Sunny has now spoken about the prep that he’s going through for his epic character in the big film. The actor, who rose to fame after impressing the audience with his performances in movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, is learning archery now. Also Read - Tiger Shroff Looks All Suave And Sharp in New Picture From Sets of Heropanti 2, Wraps First Schedule

The actor has also watched all the seasons of Ramayan to keenly observe the body language and mannerisms of the character he's playing. Sunny opened up on the same: "As a child, I had watched Ramayan along with my parents. I didn't focus much on the characters but the story was enough to keep me invested. Now that I'm going to essay the character of Laxman, I have re-watched the whole Ramayan with complete focus on Laxman which helped me learn about his mannerisms, body language and a lot more about the clothes, accessories they put on."

He added that he's especially enjoying his archery classes because learning this skill also makes one aware of the right posture and increases concentration. He said, "My character demands knowledge of archery and that is what I'm learning as a part of my prep. I have had fun learning this new activity, getting the postures right, the level of concentration you need is unfathomable in order to perform it. The whole learning process has been just amazing."

The actor has also been training hard to build his physique for his Pan-India film for Adipurush. The film stars Saif Ali Khan in the role of Lankesh. The shooting of this mega-budget movie begins soon.