Adipurush: Mahabharat Fame Gajendra Chauhan And Girija Shankar Slam Ramayan Adaptation

Adipurush: Mahabharat actors Gajendra Chauhan and Girija Shankar have slammed Om Raut's Ramayan adaptation.

Adipurush: Adipurush has been facing a lot of criticism ever since its first teaser was released. While the final trailer was considered better and the audiences were hopeful for a visual spectacle, the film failed to impress movie buffs. The dialogues of Lord Hanuman, costumes and set design are being slammed left, write and center by cinephiles. Apart from the performances and direction, the portrayal of ancient characters is considered different from Ramanand Sagar’s TV series Ramayan based the holy text by saint Valmiki with the same title. After severe backlash, the controversial dialogues have been changed by the makers. Gajendra Chauhan and Girija Shankar who essayed the roles of Yudhishthir and Dhritrashtra respectively in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat have also slammed Adipurush.

GAJENDRA CHAUHAN LASHES OUT AT ADIPURUSH

Gajendra, in an interaction with India Today said, “I had booked a ticket to watch this film, but for some reason, my conscience refused to accept that I should go and watch it in the theatre. In fact, after seeing everything in the trailers and short clips, I realised that this film is not worth it. I don’t want to compromise my beliefs. I want to see Lord Ram as Lord Shri Ram.” He further added, “Yeh girl hui soch ka natija hai (This is a product of low thinking). You write the way you think. Manoj Muntashir, who is a lyricist was given the job to write dialogues for the film. He has copied things from different sources and made a mess. He is too an egotistical man. He hasn’t achieved an inch of what Rahi Masoom Raza Saab had written in Mahabharat.”

MAHABHARAT’S DHRITRASHTRA SAYS ADIPURUSH CANNOT BE COMPARED TO BR CHOPRA’S CLASSIC

Girija Shankar, known for playing Duryodhan’s father in Mahabharat told Hindustan Times, “I haven’t seen Adipurush, but I have seen a few clips, teasers and trailers. And to tell you the truth, I didn’t kind of like that because it seems very platonic and a lot more computer graphics-oriented things rather than the real content. But I can’t comment on the movie because I haven’t seen that.” He, however, opined, “I don’t think anybody should think of comparing Mahabharat with Adipurush. Mahabharat is totally into its own league. It’s a classic and the whole team was very, very talented and highly educated or knowing more about our culture, about our heritage, about our Vedas and Shastras, and very experienced into their own fields like BR Chopra, Rahima Sun Raza, Ravi Chopra, Pandit Narendra Sharma, Bhing Tupkari, Satish Bhatnagar. And of course, the whole team of the actors and the technicians were very, very brilliant. I don’t think any television serial have been able to break the record of 98% of the viewership which Mahabharat had.”

Adipurush released on June 16, 2023. The film is directed by Om Raut and stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, Saif Ali Khan, Sonal Chauhan and Vatsal Seth in crucial roles.

