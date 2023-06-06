Home

Entertainment

Adipurush Makers Reserve One Seat in Every Theatre to Dedicate to Lord Hanuman

Adipurush Makers Reserve One Seat in Every Theatre to Dedicate to Lord Hanuman

It is said that whenever Ramayana is recited, Lord Hanuman appears. Adipurush team believes one seat will be reserved for Lord Hanuman in every theatre.

Adipurush Makers Reserve One Seat in Every Theatre to Dedicate to Lord Hanuman

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon‘s most-awaited film, Adipurush is all set to release on June 16. Directed by Om Raut, the filmmakers have announced that one seat in every theatre will be dedicated to Lord Hanuman to celebrate the beliefs of people. Going by the statement shared by the team, one unsold seat will be reserved. It is said that whenever Ramayana is recited, Lord Hanuman appears and for their belief and therefore every theatre screening will reserve one seat.

Their statement read, “Lord Hanuman appears wherever the Ramayana is recited. It is our belief. Respecting this belief, every theatre screening Prabhas’ Rama-starrer Adipurush will reserve one seat for Lord Hanuman without selling it. Hear the history of paying respects to the greatest devotee of Rama. We started this great work in an unknown way. We all must see the Adipurusha built with great grandeur and grandeur in the presence of Lord Hanuman.”

You may like to read

Adipurush is an upcoming film that draws inspiration from the Indian epic, Ramayana. Directed and written by Om Raut, the movie features renowned actors such as Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan in leading roles. Additionally, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage will be seen in supporting roles, adding to the ensemble cast.

Trending Now

PRABHAS’ FEES IN ADIPURUSH

Earlier, Prabhas’ fee for Adipurush was said to be somewhere between Rs 90-100 crore. However, the new report suggests he has asked for Rs 120 crore and this has increased the budget of the film by 25 percent. What’s more surprising is the actor’s demand despite the disastrous performance in Radhe Shyam as the movie didn’t perform at the box office.

Watch the trailer of Adipurush here:

The production of Adipurush encountered various challenges right from its initial stages. Controversy arose when Saif Ali Khan made a comment stating that his portrayal of Ravana would highlight the humane aspects of the character. This statement sparked a backlash and fueled discussions among the audience.

Watch this space for more updates on Adipurush.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES