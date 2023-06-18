Home

Manoj Muntashir has decided to revamp 'objectionable' dialogues from Adipurush amid backlash from netizens.

Adipurush Row: Adipurush is getting a lot of backlash in-spite of its humungous opening at the worldwide box office. The film was initially critcised for its poor quality VFX and misrepresentation of Ramayan characters. After the release, the audiences expressed their outrage on social media. The makers have been on the receiving end of memes and trolls since a long time. Adipurush dialogue writer and poet Manoj Muntashir had previously defended the dialogues and said, “It is not an error. There’s a meticulous process that has gone behind writing the dialogues for Bajrang Bali. We have made it simple because you have to understand one thing: there are multiple characters in the film and all of them can’t speak the same language.” Following the backlash over his statement, Muntashir not only agreed to revamp the dialogues but also wrote a long emotional post dedicated to the audiences.

CHECK OUT MANOJ MUNTASHIR’S VIRAL TWEET:

रामकथा से पहला पाठ जो कोई सीख सकता है, वो है हर भावना का सम्मान करना.

सही या ग़लत, समय के अनुसार बदल जाता है, भावना रह जाती है.

आदिपुरुष में 4000 से भी ज़्यादा पंक्तियों के संवाद मैंने लिखे, 5 पंक्तियों पर कुछ भावनाएँ आहत हुईं.

उन सैकड़ों पंक्तियों में जहाँ श्री राम का यशगान… — Manoj Muntashir Shukla (@manojmuntashir) June 18, 2023

MANOJ MUNTASHIR PENS HEARTFELT NOTE AFTER BACKLASH OVER ADIPURUSH DIALOGUES

Muntashir captioned his tweet as, “The first lesson one can learn from Ramkatha is to respect every emotion. Right or wrong, time changes, feeling remains. I wrote dialogues of more than 4000 lines in Adipurush, some sentiments got hurt on 5 lines. In those hundreds of lines, where Shri Ram was glorified, Maa Sita’s chastity was described, praise was also to be received for her, which I don’t know why I did not get. My own brothers wrote indecent words for me on social media. The same my own, for whose respected mothers I read poems many times on TV, addressed my own mother with indecent words. I kept thinking, there can be differences, but where did my brothers suddenly get so bitter that they forgot to see Shri Ram who considered every mother as his mother. Sitting at the feet of Shabri, as if sitting at the feet of Kaushalya.” He further added, “It is possible that in a 3-hour film, I have written something different from your imagination for 3 minutes, but I could not know why you were in such a hurry to write Sanatan-Drohi on my forehead. Have you not heard the song Jai Shri Ram, Didn’t hear Shivoham, Haven’t heard Ram Siya Ram? These praises of Sanatan in Adipurush are also born from my pen. I have also written Teri Mitti and Desh Mere. I have no complaint with you, you were, are and will be my own. If we stand against each other, Sanatan will lose. We have created Adipurush for Sanatan Seva, which you are seeing in large numbers and I am sure you will see in future as well.”

The writer concluded as he opined “Why this post? Because for me there is nothing greater than your feeling. I can give countless arguments in favor of my dialogues, but this will not reduce your pain. Me and the producer-director of the film have decided that some of the dialogues which are hurting you, We’ll revise them, and they’ll be added to the film this week. May Shri Ram bless you all! #Adipurush #JaiShreeRam.”

Adipurush released in theatres on June 16, 2023 and stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage in crucial roles.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.