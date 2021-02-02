Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush has gone on the floors today. However, on the very first day of shooting, a massive fire broke out on the sets of the film. The raging fire brought under control ASAP but not before considerable damage to the film’s lavish constructed set and props, reports Bollywood Life. As far as the cast and crew are concerned, no one has come under any physical harm. But the damage to the set of the film is an issue of concern for the producers Prasad Sutar and T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar. Also Read - Adipurush Shooting Begins: Prabhas- Saif Ali Khan Starrer Will be in 3D Format

Earlier today, Prabhas took to Instagram to announce the news with the logo poster of Adipurush and wrote, "#Adipurush aarambh. #SaifAliKhan @omraut #BhushanKumar @vfxwaala @rajeshnair29 @tseriesfilms @retrophiles1 @tseries.official #TSeries. (sic)"

The film will be made on a whopping budget of Rs 400 crore. A huge amount of money has been spent on VFX, which is a very important part of the film. Adipurush will be shot entirely using the Croma technology seen in several Hollywood films. The makers have also roped in VFX supervisors of Avatar and Star Wars to work on the graphics of the film.

The film’s narrative has been adapted from the Indian epic that revolves around the triumph of good over evil. As per Hindu mythology, Lord Rama is also called Adi Purusha. Prabhas will essay the role of Lord Rama and Saif Will play the role of Lankesh, King Ravan. Sita will be played by Kriti Sanon. Angad Bedi will be essaying the role of Raavan’s son Meghnad and Sunny Singh will play the role of Lakshman.

The film Adipurush is based on a popular chapter of Indian mythology and will be jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair. The movie celebrates the triumph of good over evil and is slated to release on August 11, 2022.