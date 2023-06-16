Adipurush Monkey Enters Cinema Hall During Screening, Video Will Give Goosebumps

Home

Adipurush: Monkey Enters Cinema Hall During Screening of Prabhas-Kriti’s Film, Video Will Give Goosebumps

Adipurush: A mischievous monkey could be seen inside the cinema hall during the screening of Prabhas' film. Watch the viral video.

Adipurush: The long-awaited release of the mythology film Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan has generated immense excitement among fans. Despite facing controversies since its first teaser, the film enjoyed a substantial advance booking, setting the stage for a potentially remarkable box office performance. As audiences flocked to theatres, their enthusiastic presence and reactions began to surface on social media. A video, shared by a netizen on Twitter, captured a unique moment that caught everyone’s attention and gave us goosebumps.

In the viral clip, a mischievous monkey could be seen peering through an opening in the cinema hall, fixated on the big screen where Adipurush was playing. Amidst the monkey’s curious gaze, the excited cinegoers filled the theatre with their shouts and cheers, united in their love for the film. Some even hummed and chanted the melodious “Jai Shree Ram” songa and “Jai Hanuman” from the movie, further adding to the festive atmosphere.

Watch the viral video of monkey here!

🙏🙏 Hanumanji showers his blessings on #Adipurush‘s grand release at the theatres!#Prabhas pic.twitter.com/AMJ1l16s5p — Suresh PRO (@SureshPRO_) June 16, 2023

Interestingly, theatre owners and Adipurush’s director Om Raut decided to honor Lord Hanuman by reserving a seat for him in every screening of Adipurush. During a trailer event in Tirupati, Raut requested the film’s producers to keep an empty seat as a gesture of reverence for Lord Hanuman’s spiritual presence during the showcasing of the film. This thoughtful act symbolized their acknowledgment of the divine influence in the narrative and showcased their deep respect for Hindu mythology.

As Adipurush continued to grace theatres across the country, the video of the monkey’s unexpected encounter with the film became a unique symbol of the film’s impact.

Adipurush not only promised to be a cinematic spectacle but also a cultural phenomenon, igniting conversations about faith, mythology, and the eternal connections between art and spirituality.

Watch this space for more updates on Adipurush.

