Prabhas as Lord Ram in Adipurush poster: The makers of Adipurush released the grand first look poster of actor Prabhas from the film. The poster featured the Baahubali star in the role of Lord Ram. Taking to social media, director Om Raut mentioned the teaser release date and time of the film that also stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh alongside the Prabhas in important roles. "|| Aarambh || Join us as we embark on a magical journey ✨ On the Sarayu River Bank in Ayodhya, UP! #AdipurushInAyodhya Unveil the first poster and teaser of our film with us on Oct. 2 at 7:11 PM! #AdipurushTeaser #Adipurush releases IN THEATRES on January 12, 2023 (sic)," read his tweet.

CHECK PRABHAS AS LRD RAM IN ADIPURSH’S GRAND POSTER

|| Aarambh || Join us as we embark on a magical journey ✨ On the Sarayu River Bank in Ayodhya, UP! #AdipurushInAyodhya Unveil the first poster and teaser of our film with us on Oct. 2 at 7:11 PM! #AdipurushTeaser #Adipurush releases IN THEATRES on January 12, 2023 pic.twitter.com/dxEOA2zhAI — Om Raut (@omraut) September 30, 2022

The poster of Adipurush shows Prabhas wearing a saffron outfit with a white dhoti. He holds a big bow and prepares to launch an arrow through it as the thunderstorm crackles in the sky and the vast sea covers the background. The poster simply gives a glimpse of the grandeur that Adipurush holds for the audience. Also Read - Prabhas Takes a Whopping Fee Hike For Adipurush? Budget Increases by 25 Percent

The film is set to hit the screens on January 12 next year. The teaser of Adipurush will be launched in Ayodhya, UP, a city which is considered Lord Ram’s birthplace. Apart from Prabhas as Lord Ram, the Om Rau directorial stars Kriti Sanon as Sita, Sunny as Laxman, and Saif as Ravana. This is Raut’s second screen outing after the mega success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero which featured Ajay Devgn, Saif and Kajol as pivotal characters.

