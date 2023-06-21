Home

Entertainment

Adipurush: Mukesh Khanna Lashes Out at Ramayan Adaptation, Says, ‘100 Crore Hindus Are Sleeping’

Adipurush: Mukesh Khanna Lashes Out at Ramayan Adaptation, Says, ‘100 Crore Hindus Are Sleeping’

Adipurush: Mukesh Khanna recently lashed out at Om Raut's Ramayan adaptation and expressed his anger on the producers.

Adipurush: Mukesh Khanna Lashes Out at Ramayan Adaptation, Says, '100 Crore Hindus Are Sleeping'

Adipurush: Om Raut’s magnum opus is getting bashed by netizens left, right and center. The film which is based on the story of Ramayan written by saint Valmiki is in the receiving end of trolls for its dialogues. In-spite of Manoj Muntashir and Raut clarifying their stand, audiences are angry over misrepresentation of India’s most ancient epic. Apart from social media users, many celebrities and journalists have slammed the makers for misusing creative liberty. The negative reviews have also mentioned that the film is nowhere close to Ramanand Sagar’s television series starring Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia, Sunil Lahiri, Dara Singh and Arvind Trivedi.

MUEKSH KHANNA SLAMS ADIPURUSH MAKERS

Expressing his anger over Adipurush, Mukesh Khanna said that if people of this country do not oppose this movie, then he will think that 100 Crore Hindus haven’t awakened yet. In an interaction with ANI, he pointed out, “You know who had to manage the T-Series who himself used to feature and shoot the Bhajans which was the forte of T-Series. Now, his son producing ‘Ramayana’ like this. Does he honing his father’s reputation or damaging it? If the people of the country don’t stop this, then I’ll think that 100 crore Hindus have not awakened yet.”

You may like to read

The actor is known for playing Bhishma Pitamah in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat based on saint Ved Vyas’s Mahabharat. He also portrayed India’s first superhero Shaktimaan in the TV series Shaktimaan. Khanna also worked in daily soaps like Chandrakanta, The Great Maratha and Yug. He was part of popular movies like Saugandh, Saudagar, Tahalka, Yalgaar, Raja, Guddu, Barsaat, International Khiladi, Hera Pheri, Plan and Hanuman.

Adipurush released on June 16, 2023 and stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, Saif Ali Khan and Sonal Chauhan in crucial roles.

For more updates on Adipurush and Mukesh Khanna, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.