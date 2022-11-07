Adipurush Gets New Release Date Again, Om Raut Says ‘We Need to Give More Time…’

Prabhas starrer Adipurush has been pushed further from its original release date in January 2023. In an official statement, director Om Raut says that the teams working on the film need more time for better visual storytelling.

Adipurush New Release Date: Seems like the makers of Adipurush are sincerely working on the feedback given by the audience after the release of the teaser. In a new announcement made by the film’s team, the release date of Adipurush has been further pushed by six months. This doesn’t come as a surprise considering the audience has been expecting the makers to polish the animation in the Ramayana-based entertainer. The Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer will now be hitting the screens on June 16, 2023.

Earlier this year, director Om Raut had revealed that the technical team needed some time to finish the visuals and therefore, Adipurush was pushed for release on January 12. The grand Ramayana film was hitting the screens as the big Sankranti release the next year.

On Monday morning, all the people associated with the film – Om, Kriti, Prabhas, Sunny Kaushal and others – took to social media and announced the new release date. Their statement in a post mentioning the verses from Ramayana read: “Aidpurush is not a film, but a representation of our devotion to Prabhu Shri Ram and commitment towards our sanskriti and history. In order to give a complete visual experience to the viewers, we need to give more time to the teams working on the film (sic).”

The note added, “We are committed to making a film that India will be proud of. Your support, love and blessings is what keeps us going (sic).”

The teaser of Adipurush was recently launched in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh amid a lot of fanfare. However, when the video came out, the audience didn’t seem impressed. Many raised objections to the characterisation of Ravana, portrayed by Saif Ali Khan. The audience also felt that the film looked more like an animated version of Ramayana for the kids. All these feedbacks seem to have worked now. Do you think Adipurush will fall on par with the audience’s expectations? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Adipurush!