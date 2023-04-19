Home

Entertainment

Adipurush: Prabhas-Kriti Sanon’s Magnum Opus to Premiere at Tribeca Festival

Adipurush: Prabhas-Kriti Sanon’s Magnum Opus to Premiere at Tribeca Festival

Adipurush: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's magnum opus based on the ancient epic Ramayana will be premiered at Tribeca Festival.

Adipurush: Prabhas-Kriti Sanon's Magnum Opus to Premiere at Tribeca Festival

Adipurush: Om Raut’s Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer magnum opus is all set to have its grand premiere at Tribeca Festival ahead of its release. The Tribeca Festival is an annual film festival which is organised by Tribeca Productions. It showcases a diverse selection of film, episodic, talks, music, games, art, and immersive programming every year in New York city during Spring. Om Raut’s directorial Adipurush is based on the epic tale of Ramayana written by the great ancient sage Valmiki. Stories of Lord Rama, Goddess Sita and Lord Hanuman have a devotional connect with Indians. Now, the makers of Adipurush have decided to premiere the film at Tribeca Festival prior to its actual release date.

CHECK OUT OM RAUT’S VIRAL TWEET:

Beyond Excited and Honored! Adipurush, the epic saga of courage and devotion, is set to make its world premiere at the prestigious #TribecaFestival on the 13th of June in New York. pic.twitter.com/bUiKWR6H4b — Om Raut (@omraut) April 18, 2023

You may like to read

ADIPURUSH TO HAVE WORLD PREMIERE AT TRIBECA FESTIVAL

The film festival will take place between June 7-18th, 2023. Adipurush will be releasing in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Om Raut and Kriti Sanon, took to their social media handles to express their excitement regarding the same. Kriti wrote, “Beyond thrilled and proud that #Adipurush will have its world premiere at the prestigious #TribecaFestival on June 13th 2023 in New York! ✨See you guys there.. 💖🙏🏻.” Om Raut tweeted the same on his Twitter handle. The filmmaker also wrote in his tweet post “I am immensely grateful for the relentless efforts of team Adipurush and thanks to the entire jury of @Tribeca . Can’t wait to let Adipurush’s grandeur unfold at #Tribeca2023! #Adipurush #Prabhas #SaifAliKhan @kritisanon @mesunnysingh #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar @vfxwaala The Tribeca Festival, presented by OKX was founded by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, and Craig Hatkoff in 2001. The film festival brings artists and diverse audiences together to celebrate storytelling in all its forms.” As part of the festival’s “Midnight Offering,” Adipurush will be premiered in 3D format. An Indian epic text being retold with the help of animation and computer graphics is expected to create cinematic spectacle. It is a huge feat for the makers as their product is being shown at a global platform before its official release.

ADIPURUSH CRITCISED FOR ITS VFX, COSTUMES AND LOOK OF CHARACTERS FROM VALMIKI’S RAMAYANA

Adipurush was earlier expected to release in January 2023. However, the teaser of the film received backlash for its poor VFX. Netizens and movie buffs also objected to the misrepresentation of characters from Ramayana, which is sacred to beliefs and faith of many Indians. Many religious groups and social activists pointed out how the costumes and getup of the actors were not according to the backdrop and time-period when these events would have happened. From leather cloth to the beard and other aesthetic details, Om Raut and Adipurush team had to face harsh criticism. After responding to the trolling and even clarifying about their intentions, Adipurush team reworked on the visual effects and rescheduled the release date to June 2023. However, the new poster was also not appreciated. Many people have referred to sage Goswami Tulsidas’s Ramcharitmanas and even Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana for being true to the customs and tradition.

Adipurush also stars Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Gajanan Nage in crucial roles.

For more updates on Adipurush, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.