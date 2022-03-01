Adipurush Release Date: On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, the makers of Adipurush has announced the new release date of the film. The Prabhas fans must get sad as the film has been postponed to next year. Now, Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan’s Ramayana adaptation will hit cinemas on 12 January 2023. The producer of the film announced the new release date on the social media post which says, “Worldwide Theatrical Release in 3D on 12th Jan 2023.”Also Read - Maha Shivratri 2022 Horoscope: 4 Zodiac Signs That Need to be Extremely Careful

Sharing the update, Prabhas, who will be seen headlining the project, also took to Instagram and wrote, "#Adipurush Worldwide Theatrical Release in 3D on 12th Jan 2023."

Actors Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh are also a part of Adipurush, which is said to be the adaptation of the Indian epic that revolves around the triumph of good over evil. Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles are producing the upcoming film.

Adipurush was slated to release on 11 August 2022. But T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar decided to make way for Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir Khan Productions thanked the Adipurush team for allowing them to release their film on the same date. In a statement released by the team, it says, “This is to announce that our film, Laal Singh Chaddha, will not be releasing on 14th April as planned. This is because we are unable to complete the film in time. The film will now be releasing on 11 Aug 2022 in theatres worldwide. We would like to thank Mr Bhushan Kumar, T Series and Om Raut and the entire team of Adipurush from the bottom of our hearts. We would like to thank them for being so helpful and understanding, and for shifting the release date of their much awaited, Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, so that Laal Singh Chaddha can come on 11 Aug 2022.”