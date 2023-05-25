Home

Adipurush Ram Siya Ram Song Update: Makers Announce Release Date

Ram Siya Ram from Adipurush will be launched in five languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Adipurush is set for release on June 16.

The last few months have witnessed team Adipurush launching the film’s trailer, and then the first song, on a grand scale. The team is all set to raise the bar once again when it comes to generating excitement for their film. The makers of Adipurush are all set to orchestrate a grand event for the launch of the second song titled, Ram Siya Ram, on May 29. The track, which is composed by the exceptionally talented musical duo Sachet – Parampara and written by Rama Jogaiah Sastry, will be launched in five languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

There has been a lot of excitement about Adipurush since the film was announced. The Om Raut directorial is set to be based on the Ramayana and will feature Prabhas as Raghava. This is Om Raut’s first project after his National Award-winning movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Ram Siya Ram To Be Launched Amid Huge Fanfare

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the song will witness the biggest “roadblock launch” for a film in India. The makers have decided to collaborate with numerous movie channels, GEC, Radio Stations in 70+ markets, national news channels, Outdoor, YouTube, music streaming platforms, social media platforms, movie theatres and ticket booking platforms to screen the song real-time at noon on May 29.

Adipurush’s First Song

Many people were left mesmerised after the trailer of Adipurush was launched amidst a lot of fanfare. The promo of the Om Raut directorial swept many off their feet with the captivating screen presence of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Saif Ali Khan. The movie will mark Prabhas’s first collaboration with both Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan.

As they were awaiting the release of the film, Adipurush’s makers raised the bar a notch higher, when they unveiled the first song- Jai Shri Ram. The event witnessed a live orchestra by the composer Ajay-Atul. While the launch of Jai Shri Ram took the internet by storm, it appears that with the release of Ram Siya Ram, team Adipurush will create new records.

Adipurush is set to hit theatres on June 16. The movie will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 13.

