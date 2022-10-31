Adipurush Postponed: Adipurush starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon has a new release date. The film that was slated to release on Makar Sankranti and Pongal 2023 has now been postponed. However, internet has been speculating its own theories presuming the reason behind the new release amid constant backlash against the film. The Om Raut directorial was criticized for its unimpressive CGI and VFX. There has also been serious objection against the costumes and portrayal of Lord Ram and the demon king Ravana based on the ancient literature Ramayana by saint Valmiki. The make-up and attire of Prabhas and Saif playing Raghav and Lankesh respectively hasn’t gone down too well with the viewers. Also, the visual effects have been panned by netizens comparing it to animated cartoons and video games.Also Read - Kantara Hindi Remake: Rishab Shetty Has THIS to Say...

PRABHAS FANS DISAPPOINTED AS ADIPURUSH GETS POSTPONED

As it has been confirmed now that Adipurush has been postponed till summer 2023, netizens came up with mixed reactions. While some hardcore Prabhas fans seem to be disappointed, Others hailed the decision and stated now the makers have time to improve the CGI and VFX. Fans were also happy that Adipurush team took the negative feedback seriously and can now come up with a better cinematic experience. Some netizens are also expecting this is a huge advantage for Vijay starrer Varisu that releases on Pongal to win big at Tamil and Telugu belt. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit's Musical Romantic Drama 'Dil To Pagal Hai' Turns 25

CHECK TWITTER REACTIONS ON ADIPURUSH NEW RELEASE DATE:

A very good decision. This is what happens when you listen to feedback. They know they made shit cgi and VFX.

Give it more work, make it high level, so that it does justice to the story — Tof Gaming (@AllPaladins) October 30, 2022

They need to work more to change many things in the film. The kind of backlash it received, it would have been distaster in existing format. — Norman Freeman (@mrnfreeman) October 30, 2022

😂wonder why they pushed? 😂 https://t.co/ZuXqxeTHk5 — OUR STUPID REACTIONS (@STUPIDREACTIONS) October 30, 2022

Thank god!!

I want this movie to be Huge and be a visual spectacle in a good Sense.

The VFX and CGI standards have been set real high in 2022. So they have to be extra ordinary — Sjlkrp (@sjlpdr) October 30, 2022

BIG advantage for #Varisu in overseas ! – #Adipurush almost out of Pongal/Sankranthi race

– Expecting one of them between #WaltairVeerayya & #VeeraSimhaReddy might back out (Mythri has to sort this)

– #Varisu in Tamil/Telugu has a massive chance to win big with good content/WoM pic.twitter.com/Bp2nRrMQ0b — Star South – Overseas (@StarSouthEnt) October 30, 2022

Then it’s,Ponniyin Selvan-2 Vs Adipurush 🔥🔥🔥 — Thunderbird 👑🔥 (@itz_Thor3) October 30, 2022

Adipurush also stars Sunny Kaushal as Prince Laxman and Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman.

