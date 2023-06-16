Home

Entertainment

Adipurush Release LIVE Updates: Prabhas’ Fans Chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’; A Look at Lord Hanuman’s Seat

live

Adipurush Release LIVE Updates: Prabhas’ Fans Chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’; A Look at Lord Hanuman’s Seat

Adipurush Release Live Updates: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's film releases in theatres today amid mixed reactions from the audience. The film is based on the Hind epic Ramayana and also features Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nagge in important roles.

Adipurush release live updates: Check how the film is performing on its first day

Adipurush Release Live Updates: Om Raut’s latest film, Adipurush has hit the screens today. The film, which is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, features Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana. As the morning shows began in India, Twitter got swarmed with the hashtag ‘Boycott Adipurush’. Many joined the campaign to pan the film down, even before the first shows could start in many cities.

Highlights Adipurush movie releases tdoay

Check the audience's reaction live to Adiprush

Adipurush live movie review

Adipurush, however, seems to remain unfazed by these boycott calls. At least that’s what the numbers say. The film has done a tremendous advance booking for its opening day, especially with its Hindi version. If anything, the overall first-day collection of the film is going to be anywhere between Rs 30-40 crore nett and if the word-of-mouth grows on social media and actually outshines the boycott calls, then the first weekend would be more massive than our imagination.

As we begin the Adipurush day, check out the live reactions, movie reviews, box office news, and what people have to say about the film.

Check The Adipurush Release Live Updates Here:

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.