Adipurush Row: Vikram Bhatt Asks if Prabhas Starrer is Ramayan or Not

Adipurush: Vikram Bhatt recently gave his unfiltered views on Om Raut’s Adipurush. The movie based on Valmiki’s Ramayan is being criticised over the depiction of ancient characters which are linked to people’s faith and beliefs. Bhatt’s grandfather Vijay Bhatt had made Ramrajya in 1943 which was the only film that Mahatama Gandhi saw. Vikram, in an interaction with Times of India said, “First of all, I am confused whether Adipurush is the Ramayan or not. I’m told that in the beginning of the disclaimer that this is not the Ramayan, it is inspired by the Ramayan. At the same time, they want to keep one seat for Hanuman Ji because wherever there is Ramayan, Hanuman Ji is there. So, whether it is Ramayana or not is for the makers to decide.”

VIKRAM BHATT SAYS FILMS ON RAMAYAN ARE ABOUT FAITH AND BELIEFS

Speaking about films based on faith and beliefs, the filmmaker opined, “I think making these kinds of films is not about entertainment or worldwide numbers. All an all, these kinds of films are about belief, faith and worship. You know how people in the olden days used to build temples of their favourite deities? It was not for any profit. It was their way of worship and gratitude. And I think when you’re, in a way, calling people to worship then it has to be about worship.” Recalling his grandfather’s film based on Lord Ram’s return from exile, Vikram wrote on social media, “It was a testament to his faith in his God and it was this same faith that he held close till the last day of his life. Some films go beyond mere entertainment. They go into the realm of deep faith and worship.”

Adipurush released on June 16, 2023 and stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, Saif Ali Khan and Sonal Chauhan in crucial roles.

