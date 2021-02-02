Magnum opus Adipurush starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan has gone on floors. On Tuesday morning, Prabhas took to his Instagram account and shared a poster of Adipurush with the tagline ‘Celebrating the victory of good over evil’. The poster also mentioned Aarambh, which means that the shoot has finally started. Prabhas captioned his post stating, “#Adipurush aarambh. #SaifAliKhan @omraut #BhushanKumar @vfxwaala @rajeshnair29 @tseriesfilms @retrophiles1 @tseries.official #TSeries.” Also Read - Adipurush: Hema Malini To Play Prabhas Aka Ram's Mother Kaushalya in Om Raut's Magnum Opus?

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh also took to his Instagram official account to share the news. He aslo mentioned that Adipurush will be in a 3D format. “PRABHAS: #ADIPURUSH BEGINS… #Prabhas and #Tanhaji director #OmRaut join hands, begin the journey of #Adipurush [3D]… Costars #SaifAliKhan… Will release in multiple languages: #Hindi, #Telugu, #Tamil, #Malayalam and #Kannada. #Prabhas22”, wrote Taran. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan to be Blessed With Baby Girl, Says Astrology



Talking about the film, Adipurush will be a mythological drama based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. Prabhas will be seen playing the role of Ram, Saif Ali Khan will essay the role of Lankesh. Kriti Sanon will be essaying the role of Sita and Angad Bedi will portray Raavan’s son Meghnad and Sunny Singh will play the role of Lakshman. It has been reported that the makers have roped in veteran Bollywood actor Hema Malini to play the role of Ram (Pranbhas)’s mother Kaushalya.

Adipurush is directed by Om Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair. The film will be released on August 11, 2022.