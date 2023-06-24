Home

Adipurush: ‘Siya Ke Ram’ Fame Aashiesh Sharrma Says Prabhas-Kriti Sanon’s Film is ‘Made Out of Whatsapp Forwards’

Adipurush: 'Siya Ke Ram' fame Aashiesh Sharrma recently said that Prabhas-Kriti Sanon's 'Ramayan' adaptation is 'made out of Whatsapp forwards'.

Adipurush: Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in pivotal roles continues to face backlash from the audiences, critics and celebrities, left, write and center. Kangana Ranaut had taken a sly jibe at the film as she posted a series of photos from Ramayan on her Instagram stories and played the song Ram Ka Naam Badnaam Na Karo (Don’t malign God’s name) in the background. Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan‘s Sunil Lahri called the film disappointing. While BR Chopra’s Mahabharat fame Mukesh Khanna, Gajendra Chauahan, Girija Shankar also slammed the movie. Now, the epic television series Siya Ke Ram actor Aashiesh Sharrma has also lashed out at Adipurush makers in a recent interview.

‘SIYA KE RAM’ ACTOR CALLS ADIPURUSH A ‘LAZY ATTEMPT’

In an interaction with WION (World is Only One News), Aashiesh who played Lord Ram in Siya Ke Ram said, “I was really excited initially because I thought our cinema is waking up to our scriptures. We’ve been so ignorant of our own scriptures for a long time. And finally, it seemed we are waking up. You go in with that kind of expectation, and then you see something like that and then it really disappoints from an audience point of view. And also from an actor’s and an artists’ point of view, it is even more disappointing. The film lacks intent and research. It is a lazy attempt at making Ramayan and it’s like you’ve made it out of WhatsApp forwards. You’re trying to play to the gallery and it shows in the content. It’s like just trying to cash in on to the Hindu wave in the nation right now.” He further added, “I think our filmmakers are suffering from an inferiority complex. We have a colonised mindset. We feel shame in depicting our culture, our society the way it is and the way it has been. Rather than taking pride in it, we try to ape the Western style of filmmaking. I understand they are much more advanced in technology. So take the technology, use the resources, but tell an Indian story! Do not tell a Westernised version of an Indian story Very few of our filmmakers have a truly India-rooted outlook towards our own culture and society. We do not make such brains right now. So it’s really difficult to see authentic stuff right now.”

Adipurush released on June 16, 2023 and also stars Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, Saif Ali Khan and Sonal Chauhan in crucial roles.

