Adipurush to Break Records of Pathaan, KGF 2 in Hindi Belt, Check Advance Booking Report

Adipurush Advance Booking Report: Prabhas-Kriti Sanon's film to break records of Pathaan, Here are the detailed numbers.

The highly anticipated film Adipurush is just three days away from its release, generating immense excitement among fans. Directed by Om Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Adipurush is an adaptation of the epic Ramayana. Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, the film has received a U certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), with a runtime of 2 hours and 59 minutes. The advance ticket sales for Adipurush have been remarkable, with approximately 62,000 tickets sold in popular theatre chains such as PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis for the opening day alone.

Adipurush Hindi version has sold around 1.13 lakh tickets for the weekend. These numbers indicate a strong advance booking, and the film aims to reach a total of 2.5 lakh tickets by Thursday night, making it one of the highest advances for a Hindi film.

As per the Book My Show, over 800,000 people have shown interest in watching Adipurush

800K BMS Interests for #Adipurush APTG Advance Bookings will open soon pic.twitter.com/CREXjmwSDr — Team PRABHAS (@TeamPrabhasOffl) June 13, 2023

Will Adipurush Take Over Pathaan, KGF 2, and Brahmastra’s box office collection on day 1?

In comparison to other highly anticipated films like Pathaan, KGF 2, and Brahmastra,Adipurush has shown better momentum in terms of advance bookings, particularly in the Hindi market. If the film maintains its pace in on-the-spot bookings on the day of release, it is expected to have an opening collection of around Rs 25 to 30 crore in Hindi, which is considered very good for a non-holiday release. The film’s long-term success will depend on positive word of mouth from the audience.

As of now, Adipurush has not included the South Indian market in its advance bookings due to its release in local languages as well, it has still managed to surpass the overall advance bookings of many big Bollywood films in the post-pandemic era, except for Pathaan and KGF 2. As a universal story like the Ramayana, Adipurush has the potential to reach the top 10 of all-time highest-grossing films, provided it delivers on the content front and receives strong word of mouth.

Adipurush is releasing in just three days and it has captivated the audiences with its grand scale and gripping trailer.

