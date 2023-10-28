Home

Adipurush to Ganapath: How VFX Led Actioners Became The Biggest Disappointments of 2023

Adipurush to Ganapath: A glimpse at big budget actioners that became the biggest box office disasters of 2023.

Bollywood’s Biggest Disappointments of 2023: Bollywood saw many ups and downs in 2023 so far. While Pathaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Gadar 2, OMG 2 and Dream Girl 2 became blockbusters, many multi-starrer and big-budget movies tanked at the box office. In the past few years, Hindi cinema has seen many advancements in the visual effects department. Shah Rukh Khan has played a crucial role in the same as he transformed his production company Red Chillies Entertainment into a VFX company as well and became the pioneer to emphasize on the same. When a film does not work at the box office, there are many factors including the script, direction performances, music and other technical aspects. However, if despite of spending huge money on VFX, the movie fails to connect with the audiences, it creates pessimism among filmmakers about investing in VFX led cinema.

WATCH TIGER SHROFF-KRITI SANON’S VIRAL SONG FROM GANAPATH:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

PRABHAS-KRITI SANON’S ADIPURUSH DISSAPOINTED THE AUDIENCES

Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Kaushal, Saif Ali Khan was the most awaited movie of 2023. Since, it is based on Indian epic Ramayan, the masses expected it to do justice to the ancient sages Maharishi Valmiki and Goswami Tulsidas. On the contrary, the film turned out to be a meme material with everyone mocking it for distorting the sanctity of Ramayan. Many pointed out that Ramanand Sagar’s television series with Arun Govil playing Lord Ram is much better without any visual effects or gigantic budget. Om Raut was heavily criticised for wasting actors like Prabhas, Kriti and Saif, while Manoj Muntashir received a lot of flak for his dialogues attributed to Lord Hanuman. After the teaser of the movie was mocked, the makers tried to rectify the errors by investing Rs 100 Crore more, taking the budget to a whopping Rs 500 Crore. However, the enraged reactions of audiences towards the makers for hurting sentiments and the poor VFX led to the film’s debacle. Many made fun of the film on social media and compared it to video games and cartoons.

TIGER SHROFF-KRITI SANON’S GANAPTH: A HERO IS BORN, FAILED TO IMPRESS MOVIE BUFFS

Movie buffs were hopeful about Ganapath: A Hero is Born – Part 1 starring Tiger Shroff and National Award-Winning actress Kriti Sanon. The dystopian sci-fi thriller was also being hyped as it was directed by Vikas Bahl. Bahl has also made Kangana Ranaut’s Queen and Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30. However, the loose screenplay and slow-paced directed disappointed movie goers as they soon lost interest due to the lack of entertainment quotient in the movie. Both Ganapath and Adipurush are case studies for students of cinema on how to prevent serious blunders in ambitious projects.

Films like Bheed, Afwaah, The Vaccine War and Mission Raniganj also couldn’t attract audiences to theatres in-spite of being critically acclaimed.

