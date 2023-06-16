ZEE Sites

Published: June 16, 2023 3:21 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Anurag Singh Bohra

Adipurush Twitter Review: Adipurush was the most awaited film of 2023 as it brought the timeless tale of Ramayan to the silver-screen. The magnum opus starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon as Raghav and Janaki released on Friday, June 16, 2023, amid huge craze among movie buffs. Expectations were sky-high from the Om Raut directorial as it has an alleged budget of around Rs 600 Crore. The makers have mounted the film high on VFX in order to create a grand experience for the audiences. However, netizens have reviewed the film after watching the first show and slammed it for making a mockery of India’s most ancient epic. The reactions of movie buffs are hilarious as social media users are trolling the director with hilarious memes.

Adipurush also stars Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, Sonal Chauhan and Vatsal Seth in crucial roles.

