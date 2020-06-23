South Indian film industry’s superstar Jayasurya and Bollywood star Aditi Rao Hydari’s Malayalam movie Sufiyum Sujatayum is all set to release on an OTT platform instead of a theatrical release due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Vijay Babu’s production banner is all to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 3, 2020, across 200 + countries and territories. Sufiyum Sujatayum is the musical love story which sees the Aditi make a return to the Malayalam Film industry after a span of 14 years. Also Read - List of All Bollywood, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada And Malayalam Films Releasing on OTT Platforms Before Theatres Due to COVID-19

Sufiyum Sujatayum is shot by cinematographer Anu Moothedath and edited by Deepu Joseph. The music in the film is composed by M. Jayachandran with lyrics penned by Hari Narayan and songs sung by Sudeep Palanad. It premieres on Amazon Prime Video.



Sufiyum Sujatayum is among several Bollywood and regional films acquired by Amazon Prime Video for a direct-to-digital release, including the Hindi film Gulabo Sitabo starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, the Tamil-Telugu bilingual Penguin starring Keerthy Suresh, and the Tamil film Pongmagal Vandhal with actor Jyothika in the lead role.

Sufiyum Sujatayum will be the first Malayalam film to have an OTT release.