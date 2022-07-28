Aditi Rao Hydari ramp pics: On the fifth day of Indian Couture Week, ace designer Anju Modi took the audience on a regal journey as she showcased her new collection. Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari turned muse for Anju Modi looking every inch of a royalty in a yellow lehenga with a green dupatta. All eyes were on Aditi, the moment she stepped onto the ramp, the actress turned into a ‘traditional bride’ donning her beautiful lehenga and huge nose ring at the India Couture Week. She sported a no makeup look and paired her lehenga with traditional jewellery. Check out Aditi’s ramp pics below:Also Read - Malaika Arora Looks Sexy in Sheer Black High-Slit Dress with Hot Deep-V Neck at Indian Couture Week | PICS

Aditi Rao Hydari looks resplendent in dull gold lehenga

Speaking on the occasion, Aditi even expressed how much she enjoyed wearing the ‘nath’ for the show. “I can wear it even in the dark, thanks to Sanjay Leela Bhansali,” added Aditi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FDCI (@fdciofficial)



Having designed for actresses like Deepika and Jacqueline in the past, Anju Modi said that her favorite muse so far has been Aditi Rao Hydari.

Earlier on Day 4 of the Indian Couture Week, Malaika Arora turned muse for designer duo Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. Malaika looked like a Goddess in a dark-green black-hued embellished piece by the designer duo. Looking flawless with nude, dewy make-up, Malaika owned the ramp as she walked as the showstopper.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FDCI (@fdciofficial)



Indian Couture Week was flagged off by Tarun Tahiliani last Friday. The couturiers that will be bringing to the fore their best work this week are Suneet Verma, Dolly J, Kunal Rawal, Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, Amit Aggarwal, Falguni and Shane Peacock, Siddharth Tytler, followed by Anamika Khanna who will be closing the week off on Sunday.

Indian Couture Week will close on Sunday with designer Anamika Khanna presenting her latest collection. This is the first time in two years that a physical event is being held for Indian Couture Week. Prior to this, the fashion week took place online, owing to COVID-19.