Bollywood actor Aditi Rao Hydari's ex-husband Satyadeep Misra was fined by Goa police for not wearing a mask amid the nationwide lockdown because of coronavirus. The actor, who is known for starring in movies like No One Killed Jessica, was caught by the police on the streets of Goa without a mask on his vehicle and had to pay a fine.

According to reports, Satyadeep Misra came out of his house to have ice cream and since he was not obeying the rules given by government, he was fined by the Goa police.

Goa became the first Indian state to become coronavorus free after the 8th patient got discharged from the state. However, there are still strict lockdown measures being implemented in Goa in order to keep the people safe.

Satyadeep Misra has starred in movies like No One Killed Jessica, Turning 30, Chillar Party, Love Breakups Zindagi, Ferrari Ki Sawaari, Tigers, Bombay Velvet, Phobia, among others.

Aditi Rao Hydari, who is known for starring in films like Padmaavat, Wazir, Yeh Sali Zindagi, among others, has several films lined up for next year. She will also be starring in the highly anticipated Telugu film, V. Alongside Aditi Rao Hydari, the film also stars superstar Nani and Sudheer Babu in lead roles. The film is helmed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti and was slated to release in April of 2020. However, the movie was pushed back to May of 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.