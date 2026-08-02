Kaleerein fame Aditi Sharma accuses husband and in-laws of domestic violence; files police complaint

Television actress Aditi Sharma has accused her husband Abhineet Kaushik and her in-laws of domestic violence, physical assault and mental harassment. An FIR has been registered, and Mumbai Police have launched an investigation into the allegations

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Aditi Sharma (PC: Instagram)

Television actor Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against her husband, Abhineet Kaushik, and two of his family members, accusing them of physical assault, verbal, and mental harassment. The complaint was registered at Mumbai’s Goregaon Police Station, and an FIR has been filed against her husband, mother-in-law Urmila Kaushik and sister-in-law Kirti Kaushik. The matter is currently under police investigation. According to Aditi’s complaint, the alleged abuse began shortly after their wedding and gradually escalated over the following months. The actress has levelled several allegations against her husband and his family, including repeated harassment, physical violence, and withholding of her jewellery. As the case unfolds, it has once again brought conversations around domestic violence in the entertainment industry into focus.

What did Aditi Sharma allege in her complaint?

Aditi Sharma and Abhineet Kaushik got married on November 12, 2024, in an intimate wedding ceremony at their Goregaon home. But after 4 months headed for separation. In her recent police complaint, Aditi Sharma claimed that she was subjected to verbal, physical, mental, and emotional abuse after marrying Abhineet Kaushik in November 2024. She alleged that arguments initially began over everyday matters, including her choice of clothes, but later became more serious.

The actress further claimed that her husband frequently took money from her instead of contributing to household expenses. She also alleged that he became suspicious of her, checked her mobile phone, questioned her character, and discouraged her from staying in touch with her parents.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Sharma (@officialaditisharma)

Aditi Sharma also accused her in-laws of retaining her bridal jewellery

Aditi Sharma has also accused her mother-in-law of retaining her bridal jewellery, including gold ornaments and other valuables. According to the FIR, she alleged that both her mother-in-law and sister-in-law supported her husband during disputes rather than intervening. Mumbai Police have registered the case, and the investigation is underway.

An FIR has been registered at Goregaon Police Station, against her husband, Abhineet Kaushik, mother-in-law Urmila Kaushik, and sister-in-law Kirti Kaushik

Aditi Sharma and Abhineet Kaushik relationship timeline

Aditi Sharma and Abhineet Kaushik first met during an online acting class in June 2021. Their friendship gradually developed into a romantic relationship over the next few years. They secrectely married at their Goregaon home in November 2024.

In a chat with India Forums, Abhineet Kaushik and his legal consultant, Rakesh Shetty shared, “Abhineet and Aditi got married on the 12th of November, 2024 in a very secret wedding ceremony as requested by the actress. They got married at their Goregaon house and had rented a 5 BHK jodi apartment to stay together 6 months ago, they had been living in for the past 4 years.”

According to Aditi’s statement in the FIR, the couple began living together in September 2024 before tying the knot on November 12, 2024, with the consent of both families.

However, she has alleged that their relationship deteriorated soon after marriage, leading to claims of physical and mental harassment. The actress has now approached the police seeking legal action, while the case continues to be investigated.