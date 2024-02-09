Home

Aditya Chopra Aims To Bring New Twist in YRF Spy Universe With New Film Before Setting Up Tiger vs Pathaan Face Off

Aditya Chopra introduces a new element to the timeline of the YRF Spy Universe, planning to release a new film before arranging the anticipated Tiger vs. Pathaan showdown!

In recent times, YRF’s spy universe has gained quite a momentum with people loving action-packed movies. Now, Aditya Chopra is all set to add a twist to YRF Spy Universe’s timeline, in order to make a new film before orchestrating the face-off between Tiger and Pathaan. Needless to say, Chopra has put massive efforts into the YRF Spy universe making it the biggest IP of Indian cinema. The YRF spy universe started with the Tiger franchise featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif beginning with Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), and continued with War (2019), starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

Later, the world was introduced with a time blockbuster which was Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. The last movie of the spy universe was the Salman-starrer Tiger 3. All these films have turned out to be massive hits. Aditya Chopra initiated the interconnection of storylines within the YRF Spy Universe films, beginning with Pathaan. In this narrative, he disclosed that the antagonist Jim, portrayed by John, was formerly aligned with Kabir, portrayed by Hrithik Roshan from the War franchise, before diverging from their path.

Further, for the first time on screen, Aditya Chopra brought Tiger & Pathaan together, and the audience loved it. Now, as per fresh information, Aditya is now aiming to have an extreme face-off between two friends – Pathaan and Tiger. If this turns out to be true, then it would be a treat to the eyes of all the SRK and Salman fans. Also, this will be a cinematic moment that will be unexpected in both scale & storyline.

“YRF Spy Universe has become a huge draw for audiences worldwide as seen in the box office results that this franchise has delivered. Adi realises the sky-high expectations that every film from this spy universe currently has, and he is adding a new twist to the timeline!” reveals a source.

The source further added, “Adi wants to set up the mega clash of two of India’s biggest cinematic icons Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan with a film that will be a precursor to the violent face-off in Tiger vs Pathaan. He will make a film that interconnects the YRF Spy Universe further before the ultimate showdown!”

