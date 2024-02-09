Home

Aditya Dhar Breaks Silence on Putting ‘Immortal Ashwatthama’ on ‘Back Burner’ Due to ‘Affordability’ Issues

Aditya Dhar was making 'Immortal Ashwatthama' with Vicky Kaushal and now, the film has been shelved. He spoke about the reason at an event on Wedensday. Read on.

New Delhi: Aditya Dhar had imagined an interesting film, which combined mythology, fantasy and grandeur like never before. The actors were on board, the story was in place and the location hunt was on but after finalising everything, the film titled ‘Immortal Ashwatthama‘ went on the back burner. Now, years after putting his vision on hold, Aditya, director of Uri: The Surgical Strike, talked to the media and addressed the situation around the film. He confirmed that ‘Immortal Ashwatthama’ is not being made right now and they have saved the script for the future.

At the trailer launch of his upcoming production titled ‘Article 370‘, featuring Yami Gautam and Priyamani, Aditya said he is waiting for the right time to make ‘Immortal Ashwatthama’. The popular director-producer added that there were budget constraints with the film and he didn’t want to compromise on his vision. “We have put that on the back burner right now. I’ll be honest, the kind of vision we all had for that, it was too big to work for Indian cinema,” he revealed. Vicky Kaushal, Allu Arjun and Sara Ali Khan were reportedly finalised as the lead cast of the film.

Aditya Dhar say his vision is too big for the film right now

He added that the VFX quality that they are looking forward to is difficult to achieve right now and they will have to wait to bring those plans to reality. “The kind of VFX quality we were looking at, nobody has even strived for it here. Until the technology becomes affordable or cinema halls increase, we’ll have to wait,” he said. Aditya took the example of international director James Cameron who waited for the market to grow to give shape to his vision. Acknowledging that he’s not as big as Cameron, he said he would strive to achieve bigger things and work out with his vision once the time is favourable. “Even he waited for the market to grow, for the tech to come to the level where he could actually present it. I’m, of course, not him, but if we have to achieve excellence, there can’t be any mediocrity. I can’t make it for the heck of it. Even if it takes five years of my prime time, the film has to be brilliant,” he explained.

Aditya and Yami are also expecting their first child. The couple announced the same at the trailer launch event in Mumbai on Wednesday. Their film ‘Article 370’ is about the story of the events that led to the abrogation of Article 370 from the Constitution of India which gave special rights to the state of Jammu & Kashmir. After the article was revoked, the state was converted into union territories namely the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh. Two separate governors were appointed and the day was recognised as the ‘National Unity Day’. The idea behind the decision was to include Jammu and Kashmir as part of one Union of India where one Constitution is abided.

‘Article 370’ is directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and is directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale. It will hit the screens on February 23.

