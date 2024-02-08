Home

Entertainment

Aditya Dhar Makes Mom-to-be Yami Gautam More Comfortable With Pillow At An Event, Netizens Scream ‘A Perfect Green Flag Husband’ – Watch

Aditya Dhar Makes Mom-to-be Yami Gautam More Comfortable With Pillow At An Event, Netizens Scream ‘A Perfect Green Flag Husband’ – Watch

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar are expecting a baby. Watch their adorable video from the trailer launch of Article 370.

Aditya Dhar is A 'Perfect Green Flag Husband', Makes Mom-to-be Yami Gautam More Comfortable With Pillow At An Event, Watch

Actor Yami Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar are all set to embrace parenthood. The couple, who tied the knot in 2021, announced the news of pregnancy at the trailer launch of their film ‘Article 370‘, which is slated to release in cinemas worldwide on February 23. Interacting with the media, Aditya said, “Our baby is on its way.” The best part was Aditya’s sweet gesture for his wife. During the media interaction, Yami was on the stage sitting on a panel when Aditya offered her a pillow so that she would feel comfortable since she is pregnant. When Dhar was taking care of Yami, the actress was seen beaming with joy. The good news left everyone elated. Fans flooded social media with congratulatory wishes. “Wow…best news,” a social media user wrote. “God bless them. Congratulations,” another one commented. On Aditya’s father and husband duties, a fan wrote, “Aditya is a green flag husband we all need”.

Trending Now

Yami Gautam is reportedly five-and-a-half months pregnant. Her delivery is due in May 2024. She marked a stunning appearance at the event of ‘Article 370‘. Several clips from the trailer launch surfaced online in which Yami can be seen hiding her baby bump.

You may like to read

Watch Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar’s cute video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Aditya Dhar also said, “We will get to know that if it’s gonna be Laxmi or a Ganesha….there’s a baby on the way. It was an amazing time because the way the film happened and the way we got to know about the baby honestly, it almost felt like..wo Abhimanyu waali story yaad aa gyi (it reminded me of Abhimanyu’s story). The baby knows exactly about how 370 was abrogated.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

Scheduled for theatrical release on February 23, 2024, Article 370 is a film produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar. Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the movie marks the second collaboration between Aditya and Yami Gautam, following their previous project URI. The narrative unfolds against the backdrop of the historic abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.