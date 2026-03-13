Home

Aditya Dhar pens heartfelt note for fans, ahead of Dhurandhar 2 release, ‘Never lose belief in…’

Aditya Dhar reaches out to fans with an uplifting message ahead of Dhurandhar 2 release, reminding everyone to stay focused on their goals and never give up on their dreams.

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar, who rose to fame with 2019’s Uri: The Surgical Strike and now with mega blockbuster Dhurandhar, took a moment to connect with his fans on social media as he celebrated his 43rd birthday.

Known for his meticulous filmmaking style, Dhar has often been praised for the attention to detail in his movies, and his fans have even made it a fun internet meme. On Thursday, he shared a warm message expressing gratitude to everyone who has supported him throughout his career and the making of Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge.

Aditya Dhar’s heartwarming note for the Dhurandhar army

In his note, Dhar reflected on the journey of the past year, saying that he felt “an overwhelming sense of gratitude” for his team and fans. He acknowledged all the messages, tweets, stories, and memes about his work and expressed how deeply he values the love and encouragement he has received. He emphasized that in the film industry, nothing is guaranteed, and every project is a leap of faith. For him, audience trust is the foundation of every film’s success.

Aditya Dhar’s advice and inspiration for fans

Aditya Dhar’s note also served as a motivational message for fans. He urged everyone to keep believing in their dreams, no matter how big they may seem. The note read, “If this year has taught me anything, it is that never lose belief in your dreams, however big they might be. Show up with honesty. Give your work everything you have. And the universe will respond. Trust that every small step and every struggle is slowly leading us exactly where we are meant to be. Back to work now. See you at the movies!!!”

Check out Aditya Dhar’s note for his fan army here

About Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge

Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge is slated for release on March 19, 2026, with early paid previews starting March 18. Advance bookings have already opened and are receiving an enthusiastic response from audiences. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role, supported by a strong ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera, Saumya Tandon and Danish Pandor.

Fans can expect high-octane action, intricate plotlines, and Dhar’s signature attention to detail, making this sequel one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

