Home

Entertainment

Aditya Dhar recalls Uri connection as Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif reveal their babys name: Life has…

Aditya Dhar recalls Uri connection as Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif reveal their baby’s name: ‘Life has…’

Aditya Dhar recalls Uri connects as Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif reveals their baby name. Read what they said.

Aditya Dhar recalls Uri connection as Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif reveal their baby’s name: ‘Life has…’

In the glitzy and glamorous world of Bollywood, it’s usually the red carpets and box office numbers that dominate conversations. However, sometimes it’s the personal moments that take the center stage. One such similar moment occurred with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif when they shared a deeply personal update, sharing the name of their first baby with the fans.

A First Glimpse and a Name Filled With Meaning

Vicky and Katrina shared an adorable first picture of their newborn on Instagram on Wednesday. The photo showed the couple’s hands gently holding their son’s tiny hand. Along with the image, they wrote, “Our ray of light, Vihaan Kaushal. Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world is changed in an instant. Gratitude beyond words.”

The announcement revealed that the couple has named their baby boy Vihaan Kaushal.

Fans Draw a Special Uri Connection

Soon after the post went live, fans were quick to react, quickly drawing a connection between the name Vihaan and Vicky Kaushal’s iconic role in Uri: The Surgical Strike. In the 2019 blockbuster, Vicky portrayed Major Vihaan Singh Shergill, a performance that earned him widespread acclaim and a National Award.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

One fan wrote, “This one lifts the josh and melts our hearts,” while another commented, “Very unrelated but Vicky’s first big break Uri had its protagonist name as Vihaan. Sweet.” Another noted, “The character that won Vicky a National Award for being the Best Actor will now live on as his son,” with one more adding, “and nice !!! I see Uri gave Vicky a lot… including his son’s name.”

Another user recalled an old anecdote, writing, “Remember Neha Dhupia saying Katrina crushing on Vicky during Uri .. Vicky’s character in Uri was Vihaan.”

Aditya Dhar Reacts: ‘Life Has Come Full Circle’

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar, who directed Uri: The Surgical Strike, also reacted. Taking to the comment section, Dhar shared his emotions, writing, “@vicky @katrina huge congratulations!! Mere Vikkuuu, from bringing Major Vihaan Singh Shergill to life on screen to now holding little Vihaan in your arms, life really has come full circle.”

Reflecting further, he added, “All my love and blessings to the three of you. You’re both going to be extraordinary parents.”

A Joyous Chapter for the Couple

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif welcomed their baby boy in November last year and announced the news with a heartfelt post that read, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy.” The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.