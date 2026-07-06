Aditya Dhar says Ranveer Singh delivered ‘one of the finest performances’ in Dhurandhar; pens heartfelt birthday wish

Director Aditya Dhar marks Ranveer Singh's birthday with heartfelt note, calls his Dhurandhar performance 'one of the finest Indian cinema has ever seen'

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Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar

Director Aditya Dhar celebrated actor Ranveer Singh’s birthday with an emotional social media post, reflecting on their collaboration in Dhurandhar. In a heartfelt note, the filmmaker described the experience of working with the actor as both creatively transformative and personally fulfilling. Dhar began his message by writing, “Some films stay with you forever. Dhurandhar will always be one of those films for me.” He went on to express his admiration for Ranveer, adding, “I’ve always known you’re an extraordinary actor. But this journey made me fall in love with the artist you are and even more with the human being behind the artist.”

Recalling some of the film’s most demanding sequences, the director praised Ranveer’s unwavering commitment to his craft.

“There were days on Dhurandhar that I knew I was witnessing something incredibly rare. The 26/11 sequence. The final tea shop scene. The Pathankot massacre. The pump house scene. The court exterior. Just to name a few. Take after take, scene after scene, you never once looked for the easy choice. Every emotion landed exactly where it needed to. Every silence had meaning. Every glance had intent. Every beat was pitch perfect. The consistency was almost impossible to comprehend. It genuinely felt like watching someone touched by divine grace. As though Maa Saraswati herself had placed her hand on your head and blessed you with every ounce of artistic brilliance she could,” Aditya Dhar wrote.

Highlighting Ranveer’s dedication as a performer’s performer, Dhar further wrote, “As a director, there are moments you spend your entire career hoping to experience. You gave me those moments again and again.”

He continued to heap praise on the actor’s work, calling it one of the greatest performances in Indian cinema.

“I truly believe what you’ve done in Dhurandhar is one of the finest performances Indian cinema has ever seen. It isn’t just a performance, it is a force of nature. Fearless, towering and so complete that it disappears into the soul of the character.”

He further added, “I have no doubt people will talk about this performance for years, perhaps generations to come.”

Beyond the film, Dhar reflected on the close bond the two developed during the making of Dhurandhar.

“But what I’ll cherish even more is everything that happened between ‘Action’ and ‘Cut.’ The conversations. The shared conviction. The relentless pursuit of getting every single moment right,” he wrote.

Ending the note on a deeply personal note, Dhar shared, “Somewhere along the way, you stopped being just my actor. You became my brother.”

Expressing his gratitude, he concluded, “Thank you for trusting me with your heart, your craft and your madness. Thank you for giving Dhurandhar every piece of yourself. I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve created together. Love you always. Happy Birthday, brother.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Dhar (@adityadharfilms)

Written, directed and produced by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is presented by Jio Studios and backed by producers Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar under the banner of B62 Studios.

Released in India on December 5, 2025, the film emerged as one of the biggest theatrical successes in Hindi cinema. The action thriller featured an ensemble cast comprising Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.

Its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, released in March 2026 and further expanded the franchise’s global success. With its exceptional box office performance, the Dhurandhar franchise crossed the ₹3,000 crore mark worldwide, becoming the first Indian film franchise to achieve the milestone.