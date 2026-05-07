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Aditya Dhars Dhurandhar 2 legal trouble continues as Rang De song dispute talks with Trimurti Films break down

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2 legal trouble continues as Rang De song dispute talks with Trimurti Films break down

The Rang De song controversy in Dhurandhar 2 remains unsettled after mediation talks between Aditya Dhar and Trimurti Films collapsed without any agreement, prolonging the legal battle.

Dhurandhar 2 legal trouble (PC: IMDb)

The copyright dispute surrounding Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar‘s historic blockbuster Dhurandhar: The Revenge has taken a new turn after mediation talks between Aditya Dhar’s team and Trimurti Films failed to reach any settlement. The disagreement is linked to the use of the recreated track Rang De Lal (Oye Oye) in the film, which is based on the iconic song Tirchi Topiwale from the 1989 film Tridev. With both sides refusing to find common ground, the matter is now expected to return to court for the next stage of the hearing.

Mediation fails in the Dhurandhar 2 song dispute

The Delhi High Court had earlier suggested mediation between the two parties to resolve the copyright issue. However, reports confirm that the discussions did not lead to any agreement. As a result, the case will now move forward in court on May 8. At the centre of the dispute is Trimurti Films’ claim that the production house B62 Studios used the recreated version of the song without proper authorisation. The company asserts that it holds rights over the original track and that its usage in Dhurandhar 2 was not approved.

What is the copyright row about?

The controversy revolves around Rang De Lal (Oye Oye) which is a recreated version of the famous song Tirchi Topiwala from Tridev. The original track was composed by Anand Milind with lyrics by Anand Bakshi. Trimurti Films has alleged that the version used in Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller is either copies or heavily resembles the original composition without legal clearance. The production house has strongly objected to what it calls unauthorised modification of its intellectual property.

Also read: Dhurandhar 2: Big relief for Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller as High Court refuses to cancel censor certificate amid plagiarism row

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Trimurti Films reacts strongly on this matter

A representative from Trimurti Films expressed disappointment over the situation. Speaking to the media they stated that the song had been “mutilated” and questioned the ethical approach of the makers. The statement also read, “They have mutilated ‘Oye Oye’ and the young producer Dhar feigns innocence. They have crossed the line. Where is their conscience.” The representative further added that although legal ambiguity exists due to contract terms no permission was given for such usage.

Also read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 46: Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller becomes the second biggest Indian film, finally breaks Baahubali 2’s lifetime haul

About the Dhurandhar film franchise

The Dhurandhar franchise is a large scale spy action series directed by Aditya Dhar. It features a stellar star cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Saumya Tandon, Danish Pandor, Naveen Kaushik, Gaurav Gera, Manav Gohil, Mustafa Ahmed, Danish Iqbal, Vivek Sinha, Bimal Oberoi, Aditya Uppal and Udaybir Sandhu in crucial roles.

The first film released on December 5, 2025 and earned around Rs 1368 crore worldwide. The sequel also performed strongly collecting over Rs 1300 crore plus in Hindi alone. The combined franchise earnings have crossed Rs 3272 crore making it one of the biggest Indian film series in recent years.

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