Home

Entertainment

Aditya L1 Launched: Ajay Devgn Pens Emotional Note After The Launch of India’s First Solar Mission – ‘Aiming For The Stars’

Aditya L1 Launched: Ajay Devgn Pens Emotional Note After The Launch of India’s First Solar Mission – ‘Aiming For The Stars’

Ajay Devgn recently shared an emotional post after the successful launch of India's first Solar mission.

Aditya L1 Launched: Ajay Devgn Pens Emotional Note After The Launch of India's First Solar Mission - 'Aiming For The Stars'

Aditya L1 Launched: India is scripting scientific history in 2023 with its continuous achievements. The much-awaited solar mission Aditya-L1 was successfully launched on Saturday, September 2, 2023. Aditya-L1 is India’s space observatory dedicated exclusively to solar research. The purpose of the mission is to provide remote observations of the solar corona and collect in situ data on the solar wind at the L1 point, located approximately 1.5 million kilometers away from Earth. Three times National Film Award winner Ajay Devgn expressed his happiness over India’s new milestone in the field of solar research. The actor, known for films based on historic and patriotic themes admitted feel proud as an Indian.

Trending Now

AJAY DEVGN’S TWEET ON ADITYA L-1 MISSION GOES VIRAL:

We are truly aiming for the stars now. The pride and joy I feel seeing India make such great strides in the field of science is beyond words. #AdityaL1Launch #SolarMission @isro pic.twitter.com/9Ntfo17tvs — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 2, 2023

You may like to read

AJAY DEVGN TWEETS ON INDIA’S SOLAR MISSION

Ajay tweeted, “We are truly aiming for the stars now. The pride and joy I feel seeing India make such great strides in the field of science is beyond words.#AdityaL1Launch #SolarMission @isro.” Actor Randeep Hooda also took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “#VandeMataram 🇮🇳☀️A huge congratulations to @isro for achieving a historical feat with the successful launch of Aditya-L1. After the Moon mission, our space organisation is all set to unravel the Solar secrets 🙌 Proud!!! #ISRO #AdityaL1.”

RANDEEP HOODA HAILS ISRO ON ADITYA-L1 LAUNCH:

#VandeMataram 🇮🇳☀️

A huge congratulations to @isro for achieving a historical feat with the successful launch of Aditya-L1. After the Moon mission, our space organisation is all set to unravel the Solar secrets 🙌 Proud!!! #ISRO #AdityaL1 pic.twitter.com/NOgswiaOK0 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) September 2, 2023

According to ISRO, Aditya-L1 is the first space-based observatory to study the Sun. The spacecraft, after travelling about 1.5 million km from the Earth over 125 days, is expected to be placed in a Halo orbit around the Lagrangian point L1 which is considered closest to the Sun.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES