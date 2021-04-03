Mumbai: Singer and host of Indian Idol 12 Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta Agarwal have been tested positive for coronavirus. Aditya took to social media sharing the news and further mentioned that they are now in quarantine. ”Hello all! Unfortunately, my wife @shwetaagarwaljha & I have tested positive for Covid-19 & are in quarantine. Please stay safe, continue to follow protocol & do keep us in your prayers. This too shall pass,” he wrote with a read heart emoji. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Guest Rekha Gifts Stunning Pink Silk Saree to Neha Kakkar, Helps Her Drape it - See Pics

Fans and friends were quick to flood comment section of Aditya’s post with get well soon messages. Several celebrities including Neha Kakkar and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 actor Rahul Sudhir also wished the couple a speedy recovery.