Mumbai: Singer and host Aditya Narayan shares a very special connection with the singing reality TV show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.’ The show that held its finale on March 06, Sunday declared Nileenjana Ray as the winner. The singer penned an emotional note as the show comes to a close and he will no longer be hosting it. Aditya shared some special moments from the show involving his father Udit Narayan, judges Shankar Mahadevan, Himesh Reshammiya, and Vishal Dadlani, along with the contestants.Also Read - Aditya Narayan-Shweta Agarwal Welcome Baby Girl, Singer Says 'Was Secretly Praying For a Daughter'

Taking to his Instagram handle, Aditya captioned the post, “With a heavy heart, I bid adieu to my hosting duties to a show that gave me my own identity as an adult, SaReGaMaPa. From an 18 year old teenager to a young man with a beautiful wife & baby daughter! 15years. 9 seasons. 350 episodes Time really does fly. Thank you Neeraj Sharma, my soul brother. The best is yet to come!” Also Read - Aditya Narayan and Wife Shweta Are Expecting Their First Child, Neha Kakkar, Avika Gor and Others Congratulate

Singer and the show’s judge Vishal quickly dropped a comment on Aditya’s post. He urged him to reconsider his decision to stop hosting unless he’s making excellent music.He wrote, “Vishal wrote, “Man…kya boloon? Your first SRGMP was my first SRGMP too, and for whatever its worth…I hope you change your mind. Or, that the music you make is so incredibly loved and successful that you don’t have the time to do TV!! That, I can live with. Jaa, Adi….Jee le apni zindagi! Love you man (sic).”

Several friends from the industry wished him luck for his future and told him how much they will miss him as the host. While actor Nia Sharma wrote, “@adityanarayanofficial more power to youuuuuuuuu!!!!” Indian playback singer Aditi Singh Sharma wrote, “You are the BEST Aadi, there will never be a host as bomb diggity as you. @adityanarayanofficial”

On the personal front, Aditya Naryan welcomed a baby girl on February 24 with his wife Shweta Agarwal. Fans and family congratulated the couple!

