Aditya Narayan Breaks Silence After Misbehaving With Fan at Concert And it Seems Like He Has No Regrets!

Aditya Narayan speaks for the first time on the whole incident involving him snatching and throwing away a fan's phone at a concert in Bhilai.

Aditya Narayan on the Bhilai concert incident

New Delhi: Singer Aditya Narayan seems to be thinking that he did nothing wrong when he snatched a fan’s phone and threw it away at a concert. He was performing at a college in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh when he got annoyed with a fan, took his phone and threw it in the middle of nowhere before continuing with his performance on the stage. Aditya now reacted to the incident and mentioned how he would really not like to give any explanation for his behaviour.

The reality show host spoke to Zoom Entertainment and said he is not answerable to anyone. Aditya made a one-line statement: “Honestly, no comments. I am answerable to the Almighty. That’s all (sic).” The singer was quick to dismiss any follow-up question about his behaviour at the college.

Aditya Narayan’s viral video from Bhilai concert

It was on Sunday evening that he was scheduled to perform at the Rungta R2 College in Bhilai. The singer was singing a number from Shah Rukh Khan’s film ‘Don’ when a fan started to nudge him and he lost his temper. A video from Aditya’s performance went viral in which he could be seen hitting the fan before snatching his phone away.

Earlier on Tuesday, the event company who managed the whole performance and Aditya’s presence there, released a statement defending him. Talking to Zoom, the event organiser claimed that the fan was ‘constantly dragging Aditya’s feet’ which pushed the singer to behave the way he did. The manager also added that the person in the crowd also ‘banged his phone on Aditya’s feet multiple times’ which led to the incident.

Many people argued how Aditya’s behaviour was uncalled for even if the fan was annoying him. A section of the fans discussed how the singer could have handled the situation in a more dignified manner by asking the security, his team and the organisers for help.

Earlier in 2017, Aditya got involved in an ugly brawl at the Raipur airport and argued with the airport staff. A viral video of the incident showed him telling the person ‘If I don’t humiliate you, then my name isn’t Aditya Narayan’.

Your thoughts on his comments on the incident?

