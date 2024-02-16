Home

Aditya Narayan Case: Student Whose Phone Singer Snatched Breaks Silence, Says ‘He Hit My Hand With Mic…’

The student from Rungta College whose phone was snatched by Aditya Narayan, tells his side of the story. He says the singer hit him with the mic while he just wanted to take a selfie.

New Delhi: Aditya Narayan has been criticised heavily since last week after what he did at a concert in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh. The singer was there to perform at a college when he snatched a student’s phone and threw it away in the crowd. He also later reacted to the statement saying he wasn’t answerable to anyone. And now, the student with whom he misbehaved, has spoken in length about the incident. As opposed to the statement by the event manager in which he claimed that the student hit Aditya, the boy clarified that he was just asking the singer for a selfie.

While speaking to Zoom, the student named Lovkesh Chandravanshi, mentioned that Aditya was taking their phones and clicking selfies during his concert. He said even he wanted to take a selfie and that is why he was trying to give his phone. “The concert was going on and I was standing in front of the stage. Aditya sir was performing and he was also taking everyone’s phones and clicking selfies for them,” the boy said.

Aditya Narayan Threw My Phone Away For No Reason: Student From Rungta College

Chandravanshi is a third-year BSc student at Rungta College. He said he was just trying to get a selfie with Aditya because the singer was doing the same with other students. He added that since he was right by the stage, he wanted the singer to take his phone. “I was right by the stage so I also gave my phone to him for the selfie but he hit my hand with his mic and then threw my phone away for no reason. He was taking selfies with everyone so I thought he would take with me too that’s why I gave my phone (sic),” he explained.

The student went on to say Aditya continued to take selfies with others as if nothing had happened. Chandravanshi was quoted as saying, “People have been saying a lot of things but this is the truth. No one hit him actually, we were just normally giving him our phones for selfies and he was even obliging. Even after throwing my phone, he continued giving selfies to everyone. Only he knows what his mood was like (sic).” He also vowed to never attend his concert again.

Earlier, while speaking on the matter, the event manager spoke to the same portal and claimed that Chandravanshi was dragging Aditya’s feet and trying to annoy him. The singer’s stand on the whole incident is clear, though. In his statement, he hinted at experiencing no regret. He said, “Honestly, no comments. I am answerable to the Almighty (sic).”

Your thoughts on the whole incident?

