Aditya Narayan Controversy: Event Manager DEFENDS Singer, 'He Banged His...'

Aditya Narayan, a singer and host of television shows, infuriated his audience when he tossed away a viewer's phone during his Chhattisgarh program. Several videos from the concert went viral on social media.

Aditya Narayan Controversy: Singer and talk show presenter Aditya Narayan recently infuriated a lot of people on social media when a video of him hurling a person’s phone during his performance at Rungta R2 College in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, went viral. The singer faced a lot of criticism after losing control during the event. The event manager stated that the individual in question was not a student during a recent interview with Zoom. Aditya lost his cool after being dragged by his feet. He said, “That boy was not even a college student; he must be someone from outside the college. He was constantly dragging Aditya’s feet nonstop. He was very irritating. He banged his phone on Aditya’s feet multiple times. After that only did he lose his cool.”

Aditya gladly obliged the individual taking almost 200 photos with him, according to the event manager. Except for this one unfortunate episode, he remembered the entire performance to have gone well. The manager went on to say that following this little interruption, the event continued for an additional two hours. “He must have taken almost 200 selfies with this student. The whole concert went smooth apart from this. After this incident, the show went on for almost two hours. If the student was right, he would have come forward.”

The college has never had a concert as outstanding as this one, the event manager added in her compliments to Aditya. He went on to say that because these types of things keep happening sometimes, even musicians like Darshan Rawal have stopped performing at college functions. The manager added that people just know one side of a story and immediately begin to respond to it without even knowing the other. “Even Darshan Rawal stopped doing such college events because these kinds of activities keep happening in every city. People don’t know the truth behind everything. You just see one side. He kept continuously hitting and dragging Aditya, what if he had fallen down? If this boy was right, he would have come forward and told the college authorities that this has happened to him. I have been connected with the college since many years and they haven’t had a good concert like this one ever. They have said so themselves,”added the event organiser.

For the unversed, Aditya was singing ‘Aaj Ki Raat‘ from the 2006 movie Don in the footage. He paused as he entered the stage to turn to face a fan in the crowd. He then attempted to take the person’s phone from them but was unable to and struck them instead. Subsequently, Aditya picked up the phone and tossed it into the crowd. The video went viral on social and people began to bash the singer.

