Mumbai: Singer and TV host Aditya Narayan, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, April 3, 2021, has been hospitalized in Mumbai. Aditya was under home quarantine with his wife Shweta Agarwal as she too tested positive for COVID-19, but he wasn’t feeling well, so he got in touch with the doctors, who further asked him to get admitted. In an interview, Bollywood singer Udit Narayan confirmed the leading daily that Aditya Narayan messaged him that he will recover and asked for prayers for his speedy recovery. “Aditya got himself admitted; it may have been to quarantine himself. He is better now,” Udit told a leading daily. Also Read - Bandish Bandits Actor Ritwik Bhowmik Tests COVID Positive, Says 'Stop Asking How I Am Feeling'

Aditya Narayan’s wife Shweta is at home as she didn’t need to be hospitalized, and is quarantining at home. “I just received a text from Aditya saying: “Papa, don’t worry about me. I am okay. Just pray for me”, Udit reveals. Also Read - RT-PCR Negative Report Mandatory From April 9 For Flyers Arriving in Assam From Mumbai, Bengaluru

Aditya Narayan took to social media sharing the news and further mentioned that they are now in quarantine. ”Hello all! Unfortunately, my wife @shwetaagarwaljha & I have tested positive for Covid-19 & are in quarantine. Please stay safe, continue to follow protocol & do keep us in your prayers. This too shall pass,” he wrote with a red heart emoji. Several celebrities including Neha Kakkar and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 actor Rahul Sudhir wished the couple a speedy recovery. Also Read - IPL 2021 Should be Postponed or Cancelled Amid Rise in COVID-19 Cases And Second Wave, Fans Urge BCCI

Aditya recently tied the holy knot with his long-time girlfriend Shweta Agarwal in Mumbai in December. While it was a wedding attended by family and close friends, several pictures of their marriage went viral on social media.