Mumbai: Singer Aditya Narayan and wife Shweta Agarwal had their first child, a daughter, on February 24 of this year. He has finally disclosed his daughter’s name to the rest of the world. They named their little baby girl Tvisha Narayan Jha. The singer also revealed the meaning of his daughter’s name and it’s the cutest thing on the internet today. The popular TV host revealed the name of his newborn daughter during a question-and-answer session with his fans on Instagram. He also stated that he was looking for female names while others in her family were seeking male names.Also Read - Aditya Narayan Bids Adieu To Hosting With a Heavy Heart After Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Finale

When a fan asked the meaning of Tvisha, he wrote, “Splendour, lustre, light, and sun-rays. It’s quite cool because my father’s name means risen sun, mine means sun and hers means rays of sun. Also, it almost has Shweta’s entire name in it as well as the god she worships, Shiva (sic). Also Read - Aditya Narayan-Shweta Agarwal Welcome Baby Girl, Singer Says 'Was Secretly Praying For a Daughter'

Aditya Narayan, a singer, and host released the first photo of his daughter Tvisha Narayan Jha on Thursday. He shared a photo of himself holding Tvisha while she put her head on his shoulder on his social media. The father, on the other hand, did not disclose her face, only the back of her head was visible. Also Read - Aditya Narayan and Wife Shweta Are Expecting Their First Child, Neha Kakkar, Avika Gor and Others Congratulate

Aditya Narayan was dressed in a dark blue T-shirt, while Tvisha was draped in a cloth. The singer was all smiles as he posed for the picture. He also hinted about quitting social media in his caption. He captioned the post, “Grateful, lucky, blessed! Going to spend the next few weeks with my angels. See you soon, digital world (sic).”

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Narayan Jha (@adityanarayanofficial)

Fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis while their friends from the industry congratulated the couple. Comedy queen Bharti Singh her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa dropped heart and heart-eye emojis. TV couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin too showered love on Aditya’s post.

We wish Aditya and Shweta nothing but a lifetime of joy and love! Watch this space for further updates.