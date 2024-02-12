Home

Aditya Narayan Snatches Fan’s Phone And Throws it Away at Concert in Bhilai, Angry People Criticise Him For ‘Sharmnak Harkat’

Singer Aditya Narayan is in news again and not for good reasons. The singer did somethink unthinkable at this concert in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh.

Aditya Narayan viral video from Bhilai concert (Photo: Screenshot/ Instagram Video)

Bhilai: Singer Aditya Narayan was at a concert when he did something absolutely condemn-worthy. A video which is going viral on social media shows Aditya misbehaving with a fan at his concert in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh. The singer first hits the fan, then snatches his phone and throws it away in the crowd. He continues to sing as if nothing happened.

The video shows Aditya getting annoyed with one person who’s trying to record his video. The person continues to make the video like others but the singer gets irked, hits him with his mic and throws away the phone somewhere in the crowd. He then walks back to the point on the stage and begins singing again. The video has garnered many critical reactions from people on social media. Many complained about his behaviour and also dug into his previous incidents where he once even slapped a fan at the airport. Aditya was singing the song ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ from the movie ‘Don’ when the incident happened.

Check Aditya Narayan’s Viral Video From Bhilai Concert:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luzina Khan /Travel & Food Blogger & Photographer (@luzinakhan)

The concert took place at Rungta R2 College in Bhilai. The video clearly shows Aditya losing his temper and lashing out at a fan. Many users also suggested that if the phone has been lost, then the singer’s team should be compensating the owner for the same.

Earlier, Aditya was called out for his dispute with the airport staff in Raipur. The singer hit the staff at the airport and the incident was captured on a video which went viral later. His violent behaviour has left many shocked and scrutinizing his questionable behaviour. Aditya is a popular name on television. He is the son of legendary playback singer Udit Narayan. The singer is known for hosting singing shows and participating in reality shows.

Aditya or his team has not released any official statement on the issue. Your thoughts on the incident!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.